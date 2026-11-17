Attendees at a pro-Palestinian bike rally boycotting several Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants in Philadelphia, whether they were riding in the rally or protesting the event, may have been surprised to see one biker decked out in Israeli flags riding alongside the participating cyclists.

The event had already drawn considerable backlash from locals and from Jewish communities across the country due to its scheduled date, Sunday, Nov. 8, coinciding with the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht. Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday put out statements condemning antisemitism, along with several national organizations including StopAntisemitism and the Anti-Defamation League.

Rick Zitelman, founder and president of the Zitelman Family Foundation, which contributes to local Jewish educational efforts, decided to take matters into his own hands by participating in the bike rally himself.

“The responses were appropriate, but I kept asking myself: What happens after the statements? What are we actually going to do?” Zitelman wrote in an essay recounting the event. “That was my ‘aha!’ moment. No more words. Time for action.”

Zitelman is an experienced cyclist, having biked for more than 50 years and participating in several bike races in the U.S. and Israel. He described the event as his “Don Quixote moment.”

The bike rally participants were met by a large audience of counterprotesters, who had arrived at Rittenhouse Square to support the boycotted restaurants and condemn the protest. Zitelman estimated that he was in a group of 40 bikers, surrounded by approximately 1,000 protesters; official statistics from the Philadelphia police estimate that 300 cyclists participated, with 200 counterprotesters in attendance, but the latter number may not account for protesters at the boycotted restaurants and splinter groups that moved to block the cyclists.

Zitelman noted that he faced little pushback from the cyclists beyond initial questioning from one of the event organizers, asserting that the rally participants may have assumed he was “an Israeli who had finally come over to their side. Too funny!”

Many of the cyclists were unable to reach their destinations due to supporters blocking the roads. When the event ended, Zitelman said he received considerable support from several counterprotesters.

“People came over, recognized me and thanked me,” he said. “I thanked them for showing up and standing with our community. It was a wonderful experience, and a lot of credit goes to the Philadelphia Police who did an excellent job managing the event and keeping everyone safe.”

The protest was mostly peaceful, but the Philadelphia Police made three arrests due to minor conflicts that broke out in the crowds.

Zitelman told the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent that he hopes that his actions inspire others to make a difference in their community, no matter how small.

“Everyone can do something to work together and move the needle,” he said. “For each person, [what they can do] is personal, but it’s important to get involved, take action, support each other and continue working in unity to support the Jewish people.”