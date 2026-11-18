Yale Robert Bobrin, a Philadelphia-area psychiatrist who cared for patients at Friends Hospital for 32 years and also worked with people recovering from alcohol addiction, died Oct. 28 at 91 after living with dementia.

Born in Philadelphia on April 1, 1935, Bobrin remained close to the city throughout his life. His family moved from West Philadelphia when he was a child, but he rode public transportation to Central High School and visited aunts and uncles around the city. “The city was embedded” in him, his son Ed Bobrin said.

When Bobrin was 10, he helped a boy whose sled went out of control on a Fairmount Park hill, pulling the boy and his sled home. Maurice Gelb became his friend, and they stayed close for nearly eight decades, until Gelb died about a year and a half before Bobrin. His father’s lifelong friendships amazed him, Ed Bobrin said.

Bobrin’s father, George, held several jobs before beginning law school when Yale entered medical school. He earned his law degree at 50. The example stayed with Bobrin, as did the title of his father’s memoir, “Never Too Late.”

As a boy, Bobrin organized a sandlot football team, playing halfback and quarterback. He hoped to be a sportswriter, but a teacher advised him to become a doctor. A painful boil and a penicillin injection helped settle the question. The medicine worked quickly, and Bobrin later wrote that he wanted to give patients similar relief. He worried about bandaging wounds, but his doctor assured him an assistant could handle that.

Bobrin attended Ursinus College before transferring to Temple University, graduating in 1956. He earned a medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1961. After working as a general practitioner, he trained in psychiatry and completed the final six months of his residency at Friends Hospital, where he met Marilyn, a social worker.

Marilyn had heard there was a good-looking Jewish resident at the hospital, but had not met him when Bobrin walked up and asked her out. She told him she did not date coworkers. The next morning, she reconsidered, found him at a staff meeting and gave him her number. They discovered they were both reading “Invisible Loyalties” and began a marriage that lasted 51 years.

Bobrin joined Friends Hospital after residency and worked there from 1974 until retiring in 2006. His wife said its Quaker philosophy and emphasis on caring for people made it a welcoming place to work. He treated patients with a range of needs; helping people recovering from alcohol addiction was one part of his work, not his defining specialty.

His work at the hospital also left room for an active role in his son’s childhood. When Ed was 7 or 8 and Bobrin was starting his psychiatry career, Bobrin managed Ed’s Little League team. He continued to attend Ed’s baseball games and tennis matches as Ed grew older. “He didn’t just show up at a game, but he managed a team,” Ed said.

Bobrin had five children from an earlier marriage and one with Marilyn. On their way home from their honeymoon, she recalled, he told her his children would be coming every weekend. She had never had children and was surprised to learn there were five, but came to know them as her family. The family grew to include 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Nearly everyone gathered for Bobrin’s 75th birthday, when about 30 relatives posed for a photograph.

He was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan and an athlete. He played tennis into his mid- to late 80s, ran for years and later walked for exercise. The 76ers, Phillies and Eagles held his loyalty. After retirement, he and Marilyn spent about three and a half months each winter in Florida.

Bobrin’s Jewish identity deepened after Marilyn persuaded him to visit Israel in 1986. As a child, he had felt different from his gentile classmates and tried to assimilate. In a journal entry, he wrote that Israel “felt like I’d come home.” About a year and a half later, he insisted on returning with five of their children. He hoped the trips would help his descendants feel the pride he had found; 13 grandchildren eventually visited Israel.

The family belonged to several congregations and later attended Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel. Bobrin went with Marilyn to High Holy Day services until dementia made that difficult. He loved music and singing, and the congregation’s cantor visited to sing to him in his final years.

Even as his memory faded, Bobrin remained appreciative rather than upset, Marilyn said. Ed recalled that he thanked family members for visiting. “If there was any bit of lucidity he had,” Ed said, “he was always saying something nice.”

Bobrin wrote throughout his life, joining memoir groups with Marilyn and filling pages with stories about family, patients and his own life. She typed his handwritten work, and the family gathered many pieces in binders. In one essay, he thanked Marilyn for helping him assemble a book about his life.

Ed Bobrin said his father’s message to younger generations was that a person could always change direction. “There’s always an opportunity to change course,” he said. “It’s never too late.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.