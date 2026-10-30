Opinion: Who Gets a Veto Over Israeli Action Against Hamas and Iran?

To do so would violate the pledges made by three of the main anti-Netanyahu parties led by former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, former prime minister Naftali Bennett and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, who all promised never to be part of such a coalition during the campaign.

Many on the Israeli left and elsewhere say those parties were bullied into making such a pledge by Netanyahu and their fear of being viewed as aligned with parties that oppose the existence of the Jewish state. Critics of Netanyahu and the Israeli right claim that attempts to exclude the Arab parties from government or even to speak of anyone winning a majority of the Zionist or Jewish vote, as the prime minister did in his election-night address to his supporters, is inherently racist.

That may sound reasonable to Americans, whose political parties have always been vaguely ideological, but not sectarian or representing ethnic or religious groups. And it is entirely true that the votes of Israeli Arabs count just as much as those of their Jewish fellow citizens, and that their representatives have the right to enter the Knesset. Contrary to the smears and blood libels hurled at Israel, it is not an “apartheid state” but a democracy.

And it is also true that a precedent was established by the ragtag, shaky coalition formed in June 2021 led by Bennett, when one of the Arab parties participated: Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas.

So what factor, other than anti-Arab prejudice, would bar either of the two Zionist coalitions from forming some sort of pact with Abbas and Ra’am, and the larger Joint Arab List, to end the uncertainty and form a government?

The answer is obvious. And it has nothing to do with Jews being prejudiced against Arabs and/or Muslims.

Simply put, at a time of ongoing war against Iran and its terrorist proxies—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen—the notion of giving parties ideologically opposed to the existence of the State of Israel an effective veto on security questions and the stability of Israel’s government is unimaginable. Or at least it would be, if those seriously considering such a deal prioritized the defeat of these forces, rather than merely being obsessed with ousting Netanyahu.