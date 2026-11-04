Editorial: When Seeing Isn’t Believing

For generations, political campaigns have exaggerated, distorted and occasionally fabricated their opponents’ positions. Voters learned to approach campaign advertisements skeptically. But the 2026 midterm elections introduced something more troubling: the ability to manufacture convincing visual evidence of events that never happened.

Artificial intelligence has made political deception cheaper, faster and considerably more sophisticated. According to the Wesleyan Media Project, campaigns and political organizations spent more than $137 million on 220 advertisements created at least partly with AI during this election cycle. Only about a quarter disclosed its use.

Some examples are extraordinary. In Georgia, Republican-aligned advertisements depicted Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff receiving cosmetic treatments. In Michigan, an advertisement placed Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in a fabricated family photograph with controversial political figures. In Wisconsin, Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke was portrayed making contemptuous remarks about voters that she never actually made.

These are not simply misleading quotations or selectively edited speeches. They are manufactured images and statements designed to influence how voters perceive real people.

There is an important distinction. Political satire, parody and exaggeration have legitimate places in democratic debate. AI can be used creatively and responsibly to communicate political messages. Not every computer-generated image constitutes deception. But presenting fabricated conduct as authentic evidence crosses a different line. It asks voters to judge candidates on the basis of things they never said or did.

The consequences extend beyond individual elections. When authentic-looking recordings can be manufactured at will, genuine recordings become easier to dismiss. A politician confronted with legitimate evidence of misconduct can simply claim that it was generated by AI. The technology threatens not only to make falsehoods believable, but also to make truth deniable.

That is a profound problem for a democracy dependent upon an informed electorate. Unfortunately, our laws have not kept pace. States have adopted a patchwork of restrictions and disclosure requirements, with inconsistent definitions and enforcement. There is no comprehensive federal standard governing AI-generated political advertisements.

The answer is not to prohibit AI in campaigns or empower government officials to determine which political arguments are permissible. Such restrictions would invite abuse and raise serious constitutional concerns. Instead, Congress should establish clear, narrowly tailored disclosure requirements for materially altered depictions of identifiable candidates. Advertisements presenting fabricated speech or conduct as authentic should face meaningful consequences, with expedited procedures for correcting demonstrably false material before an election.

Digital platforms should preserve accessible records of political advertisements and identify materially deceptive synthetic content. Campaigns should be required to identify who paid for such material and take responsibility for its distribution. These measures will not eliminate political dishonesty. Nothing will. But they can help restore a basic distinction between advocating a position and manufacturing evidence to support it.

Tuesday’s election determined who will exercise political power. It also demonstrated how easily technology can undermine the information voters rely upon to confer that power.

Democracy does not require everyone to agree about the facts’ meaning. It does require some reasonable assurance that the facts themselves are real.