Editorial: When Generosity Becomes a Liability

For more than half a century, Kadima Hebrew Academy was a cherished part of Jewish life in Los Angeles. It educated generations of children, nurtured Jewish identity and became a welcoming home for Israeli American families. This summer, it closed. Its demise offers a troubling lesson about philanthropy, governance and communal responsibility.

An extraordinary investigation by Nira Dayanim in eJewishPhilanthropy traces Kadima’s difficulties to a 2004 real estate transaction that initially appeared to rescue the school. Facing eviction, Kadima turned to prominent developer and philanthropist Shawn Evenhaim, who arranged the purchase of a new campus. The arrangement provided a permanent home but created financial obligations that would haunt the school for decades.

The details are complicated and disputed. Evenhaim purchased seven acres for approximately $7 million, sold four acres to the school through an arrangement involving a substantial claimed charitable contribution, and developed the remainder for residential use. Kadima accumulated millions in additional obligations to him, even as he provided financial assistance and guaranteed substantial borrowing.

Evenhaim maintains that his contributions were philanthropic, that he sacrificed significant potential profits and that Kadima failed because of inadequate enrollment and fundraising. Former school officials describe confusing transactions, insufficient oversight and obligations the institution could never realistically satisfy.

Both accounts deserve consideration. Without Evenhaim’s intervention, Kadima might have lost its home decades earlier. His support was consequential. But the investigation raises serious questions about arrangements in which the same individual was benefactor, creditor, developer and influential board member.

The deeper issue is the difference between rescuing an institution and securing its future. Emergency funding, a new building or a generous guarantor can solve an immediate crisis while creating obligations that undermine long-term stability. A rescue cannot be judged successful simply because the institution survives another year. It must emerge stronger, more independent and capable of sustaining itself.

That is where boards of directors must be held accountable. Board service is not an honorary distinction or an opportunity to endorse influential colleagues. It carries fiduciary obligations requiring independent judgment, financial literacy and willingness to challenge even the most generous benefactor. Directors must understand what they approve, demand transparent accounting, obtain independent advice when interests overlap and reject commitments their institutions cannot sustain.

Successor boards cannot shrug at inherited arrangements. They must examine them, confront their consequences and act before financial dependence becomes institutional paralysis. At Kadima, successive boards apparently struggled even to reconstruct the obligations they inherited. Whatever the merits of the original transaction, that represents a profound failure of governance.

The broader community also bears responsibility. Jewish institutions cannot survive indefinitely on emergency appeals, optimistic enrollment projections and dependence upon a handful of benefactors. Sustaining Jewish education requires consistent communal investment. When Kadima’s families recognized the crisis, they rallied, raising approximately $700,000. But their generosity came too late to overcome decades of accumulated obligations.

The ultimate victims were the children, teachers and families. Many students moved to public schools, losing Kadima’s distinctive Jewish educational environment.

The lesson is not to distrust philanthropists or discourage ambitious projects. It is to recognize that generosity cannot substitute for accountability, and short-term survival cannot be mistaken for long-term success. A benefactor can save a school from closing tomorrow. A board’s responsibility is to ensure it can remain open for generations.