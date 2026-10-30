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When a Jewish Hockey Owner Took a Stand Against a Russian Team to Defend Soviet Jewry

By JTA
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Head coach Fred Shero of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on from the bench during an NHL game circa 1976 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Head coach Fred Shero of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on from the bench during an NHL game circa 1976 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images, via JTA)

Jon Marks | JTA

More than 50 years ago, ”Chicken Little” saw all this coming.

That’s how Lindy Snider said people responded when her father, Ed, would predict dire things happening to Jews throughout the world. That’s because the man who ran the Philadelphia Flyers from their inception in the late 1960s until his death in 2016 was passionate about many things besides his team.

Chief among them for Ed Snider, chairman of the company that owned the Flyers, was the oppression Jews faced in other countries, particularly Russia, where they were prevented from leaving. To bring attention to their plight, he joined forces with local groups to aid these refuseniks.

Never was that more evident than Jan. 11, 1976, when his Flyers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, took on the Soviet Red Army at the Spectrum, the culmination of an exhibition series the two Russian teams (along with the Soviet Wings) had dominated.

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