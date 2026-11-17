What do you do if you’ve practiced your heart out to read from the Torah, and then you go up to the bimah and the text looks completely different?

This can be nerve-racking for an adult — and downright terrifying for a bar mitzvah laining (reading) for the first time.

This is how preparing to lain works: A layperson or even a practiced ba’al koreh (Torah reader) studies the text ahead of time from a book called Tikkun Kor’im, or Tikkun for short, that displays the text as it would appear in an authentic Torah scroll. For laypeople, this may present a problem: Torah scrolls are written by hand, so the text varies from scribe to scribe in terms of handwriting and spacing. For a practiced reader, this is as simple as reading different handwritings, but what are laypeople to do?

Enter Virtual Tikkun, a program that uses images of the Torah scrolls unique to each congregation. This provides two major advantages: One, the b’nai mitzvah or other laypeople who are studying their Torah portion can learn from an image of the exact text they will be facing at the bimah, boosting their confidence in their ability to do a good job. Two, if a ba’al koreh is needed on short notice, he doesn’t need to lug around a physical copy of the Tikkun; he can pull out his smart phone wherever he is, study the text and be prepared when he arrives at shul for services.

The program makes it easy for the person who is laining to record himself and send it to a mentor to correct as needed, strengthening community relationships among the congregants.

Virtual Tikkun is the brainchild of David Bayer, co-founder and CEO, and Adam Hertz, co-founder and CTO, who both love to read Torah and indeed read regularly, and who used their background in tech to devise the program when they saw there was a need. They exhibited Virtual Tikkun at the Rabbinical Assembly Convention in Philadelphia, which ran from Nov. 15-18, with synagogues in the Philadelphia area already expressing interest in the product.

“We’re actually in contact with many shuls in the Philadelphia region who are interested on both sides of the house,” Bayer said. “We’ve had strong interest from shuls that want to create these digital custom Tikkuns of their own Torah scrolls to solve exactly the problems we’re talking about, and then we’re getting increasing interest from shuls” who are interested in the “combination of the kahal [congregation] with mobility, [which] provides them an environment and a platform to accommodate all of their experienced Torah readers, but also all of their b’nai mitzvah students and all of the lay readers that are just starting off.”

Hertz said his own style of learning helped shape the program’s learning tools.

“A lot of the inspiration came from my own experience studying to lain,” he said, adding he likes to record himself laining a portion and then play it back, studying “verse by verse, going back and forth between the Torah image and the Tikkun/Chumash text” and measuring his progress by keeping track of how much he has learned.

“We support these learning styles in Virtual Tikkun with our audio tools and our verse flashcards,” he said. “In addition, I really wanted to be able to study on any and all my devices: my laptop, tablet and phone. We have just released our mobile version and I’m thrilled to be able to use it!”

Bayer, who lives in San Francisco and attends Beth Shalom, said Virtual Tikkun transformed his relationship with Judaism on several levels.

“There’s the relationship that the Torah reader has with the text, there’s the relationship that the community has orally to the text … we don’t just silently look at a text,” he explained. “We actually perform it, such that people can hear it. And then third … there’s a relationship that both have to two elements,” which he explained as the historical connection to the 3,000-year-old text and the spiritual and personal connection to Hashem.

For example, he said reading from a Shoah scroll is especially meaningful and added he knows of one congregation that has all its b’nai mitzvah read from a Shoah scroll for this reason.

“It starts with the text,” Bayer added, “but the interesting thing in Judaism is that we actually lain the text,” adding another whole “experiential layer and meaning to it … That connection between the Torah — whether it be ritual or social justice or Israel — making that relationship actually is critical to … ensure Jewish continuity and also for people to live a more meaningful Jewish life, based on their relationship and/or interpretation from Torah.”