Sen. Chris Van Hollen wants Chuck Schumer’s job as Senate majority leader. He says Democrats need new leadership, a more aggressive agenda and a break from the political establishment. But his challenge raises an important question: What has Van Hollen accomplished that makes him the answer?

Van Hollen is hardly an outsider. He spent years in House Democratic leadership and chaired both congressional campaign committees. His record includes successes and substantial defeats, including Democratic losses in 2010 and 2018. Those setbacks were not his alone, but they hardly establish exceptional leadership credentials.

His economic agenda — healthcare, wages and corporate influence — largely mirrors familiar Democratic priorities. Where is the distinctive vision? What evidence suggests he can manage a diverse Senate majority more effectively than Schumer?

Instead, one of his most conspicuous commitments is a pledge to exclude AIPAC contributions from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. That deserves more than passing attention.

Van Hollen professes concern about special interest influence. Yet he has singled out one pro-Israel organization for exclusion without announcing comparable restrictions on other advocacy groups. Would he reject contributions from labor unions, environmental organizations or other influential political interests? If not, what principle explains the distinction?

AIPAC is not beyond criticism. Its spending, strategies and policy positions are legitimate subjects of debate. But selectively targeting an organization because of its advocacy raises a different concern. It suggests that the issue may be less about political money than about which political voices deserve influence. And that should trouble people well beyond AIPAC’s membership.

Van Hollen’s increasingly confrontational positions on Israel have already unsettled pro-Israel advocates across the country. His efforts to restrict weapons transfers and oppose expanded defense cooperation reflect policy choices with consequences for a longstanding American alliance. Now he proposes to make the exclusion of a prominent pro-Israel organization part of his qualifications for Democratic leadership.

Is this a governing principle or a political signal to the party’s progressive wing? And why should that signal help qualify him to lead the Senate? Van Hollen’s approach to the Iran war raises further questions. He has proposed using a government funding confrontation to pressure President Trump to change course. But threatening a shutdown is not a strategy unless the votes, consequences and potential concessions have been considered. Where is his plan?

Schumer has shortcomings. His leadership should be examined, and a serious challenge could benefit Democrats. But he helped deliver the party’s new Senate majority. Van Hollen’s claim that the party needs change does not establish that he is equipped to provide it.

Van Hollen has ruled out a presidential campaign in 2028, insisting that Senate leadership is his objective. His ambition is legitimate. But ambition does not confer qualifications, and opposition does not constitute a governing philosophy.

The senator has spent much of his career inside the establishment he now condemns. He owes Democrats an explanation of what he would do differently, why his leadership would produce better results and why his professed principles seem to require singling out AIPAC.

Replacing Schumer may be a legitimate proposition. But Van Hollen has offered far more evidence of what he opposes than of why he deserves to replace him.