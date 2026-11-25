Rabbi Eric Mollo

This week’s Torah portion is Vayishlach: Genesis 32:4 — 36:43

Thanksgiving is, in many ways, an exercise in making space. We add extra leaves to our dining room tables, pull extra chairs in from other rooms, and search (occasionally in vain) for any place we can to accommodate just one more guest or holiday dish. And, as long as there is always room for one more at our Thanksgiving tables, let’s set an extra place at the table this year for reconciliation.

Thanksgiving falls just two days before we read from this week’s Torah portion, Vayishlach, which includes the reconciliation of Jacob and Esau after decades of estrangement. Their story is a timely reminder of how difficult reconciliation can be, how much patience it requires, what can happen when we fail to make room for it, and what can happen when we see our way through it.

Jacob and Esau’s estrangement even began, in part, over a meal. A bowl of lentil stew became an occasion for Jacob to take advantage of his brother, and their relationship continued to deteriorate from there. A series of unfortunate events that may have once been addressed earlier on eventually became a conflict so bitter that Jacob had to flee for his life. Their story is a painful reminder that when we fail to make room for reconciliation, our differences rarely disappear on their own. Instead, grievances tend to deepen, our assumptions solidify and the distance between us can become seemingly insurmountable.

When Jacob finally prepared to meet Esau again, their reconciliation unfolded in stages. Jacob reached out, offered gestures of goodwill, wrestled with his own fear and finally approached his brother face-to-face. Esau, meanwhile, had a choice of his own. He approached Jacob with 400 men, more than enough to exact revenge upon the brother who betrayed him. Instead, he chose to embrace him. Each brother made room for reconciliation in his own way. Jacob offered an opening, and Esau graciously accepted it.

In these slow and unsteady steps, we can see reconciliation taking shape. Their past wasn’t forgotten and their differences were still very much intact, but both brothers opened themselves to the possibility that their relationship should not forever be defined by their most difficult moments. In fact, when Jacob finally looked upon his brother after so many years apart, he described seeing Esau’s face as though he were seeing the face of God.

The story of Thanksgiving offers a related aspiration. Although its history is considerably more complicated than the familiar narrative suggests, the harvest gathering in 1621 between the Wampanoag and the English colonists occurred during a period of fragile cooperation between communities with different cultures, interests and understandings of the world. Their gathering didn’t disregard those differences, nor did it prevent the devastating violence and dispossession that followed. This snapshot of the first Thanksgiving does, however, continue to remind us that, without an ongoing commitment to building and sustaining our relationships, moments of goodwill are not enough.

Following their embrace, Jacob and Esau go their separate ways, yet something meaningful had changed between them. They found a way to move forward without allowing their painful history to dictate their future. In many households, there will be disagreements over Thanksgiving dinner and not all of them will be resolved. But we can make room for curiosity where there has been judgment, for listening where there has been accusation, and for the possibility of reaching an understanding where there has been estrangement.

The goal is not necessarily to leave our Thanksgiving tables feeling like we’ve suddenly wiped away years of unresolved grief. It is to leave having recognized something in one another that we simply couldn’t see before. So, this Thanksgiving, may we all set an extra place at the table for reconciliation. We can’t know whether, or when, it will arrive, but may we always do our best to make room for the possibility. Yom Hodu Sameach!

Eric Mollo is the associate rabbi at Main Line Reform Temple Beth Elohim in Wynnewood. He is the co-chair of RAC-PA, the Pennsylvania branch of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism based in Washington, D.C., treasurer for the Greater Philadelphia Board of Rabbis, and serves on the Religious Leaders Council of Greater Philadelphia.