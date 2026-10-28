Editorial: The History We Choose to Remember

The Prophet Muhammad had a Jewish wife. Her name was Safiyyah bint Huyayy, and her story opens a fascinating window into a largely forgotten chapter of Jewish history. It also raises questions about how Jews and Muslims understand their shared past — and what that history might teach us about their troubled relationship today.

In a revealing essay in Tablet, Maia Zelkha recounts the story of Safiyyah, a member of a prominent Jewish tribe in seventh-century Arabia who became Muhammad’s wife following the Muslim conquest of Khaybar. Her account is unsettling, not simply because of the violence and displacement surrounding those events, but because it exposes how little many Jews know about communities that once played an important role in Arabian society.

These were not isolated wanderers. They were merchants, farmers, scholars and religious leaders. They maintained Jewish institutions, observed Jewish traditions and contributed to the environment in which Islam emerged. Yet much of what we know about them survives through Islamic sources, written principally to explain Islam’s origins and development.

That creates a historical problem with contemporary consequences. When one community’s story is preserved largely through another’s religious narrative, important perspectives can disappear. Events acquire theological significance that may obscure the experiences of those who lived through them.

The problem becomes more troubling when ancient history is recruited to justify modern hatred. The Battle of Khaybar remains part of Islamic historical memory. Its invocation in threatening chants directed at Jews transforms a seventh-century conflict into a contemporary expression of antisemitism. That cannot be dismissed as harmless historical reference.

But Jewish-Muslim relations cannot be reduced to conquest, persecution and conflict. There were centuries of intellectual exchange, cultural achievement and meaningful cooperation. Those experiences deserve recognition alongside darker chapters.

The challenge is not to manufacture a comforting common history. It is to confront the actual history honestly, including episodes that unsettle cherished religious narratives.

That requires more than another interfaith conference celebrating shared Abrahamic ancestry. Jewish and Muslim educators should teach their communities’ intertwined histories, including the Jewish presence in pre-Islamic Arabia. Religious leaders should confront historical narratives used to encourage hostility. And local Jewish and Muslim institutions should establish educational partnerships that encourage difficult conversations rather than avoid them.

Such efforts need not resolve disagreements over Israel, Palestinian aspirations or religious truth. Their value may lie in demonstrating that profound disagreements need not produce mutual contempt.

There is also a distinction worth preserving. Jewish unfamiliarity with Arabian Jewish history represents an educational deficiency. Exploiting that history to threaten or vilify Jews represents a moral failure. Both deserve attention, but they are hardly equivalent.

Historical understanding cannot erase political grievances, theological differences or centuries of mistrust. But ignorance makes those divisions easier to exploit, while selective memory allows old prejudices to masquerade as inherited wisdom.

We cannot rewrite what happened 14 centuries ago. We can insist that what is taught about those events reflects historical inquiry rather than contemporary political convenience. That responsibility belongs to educators, religious authorities and communal leaders on both sides.

The real test is not whether Jews and Muslims can agree about their past. It is whether they can discuss that past without turning it into another weapon against one another.