For Brooke Singer, community engagement associate at Temple Hillel, the impact of her leadership extends well beyond the college years.

The Northern Liberties resident said being a student at a Hillel while studying at Penn State helped shape her approach because she understands the student mindset. She knows, for example, what exam time is like and what kind of support students need during that time. What’s more, having served as an intern at Hillel helped her take everything she learned, both as a student and as an intern, and transplant it to a different location.

Singer said Hillel is a safe space for students, and that is where she feels she can be supportive. A student who was in the process of converting “found Hillel on his own and it was a safe place for him,” she said. She felt this was an example of someone who was influenced by her work because, “whenever he told me … ‘I had a bad quiz,’ or, ‘I was really flustered’ or something, he was like, ‘I’m going to feel better because’” he would go talk to her. Indeed, Singer said this was a common experience among Hillel students, who found a sympathetic sounding board to talk through their challenges.

For example, if “they had a bad quiz, or they had a bad interaction with someone or a bad day, their immediate thought is, ‘I’m going to go to Hillel. I’m going to talk to Brooke … I’m going to be happy because I’m here,’” the youth leader said.

“And that’s always stood out to me because I was, like, oh, this is your safe place,” she added. “I’m really excited that I get to be a part of that, and I’m really happy that … I get to help make [them feel] better.”

Those relationships continue past graduation, with former students keeping in touch. Thanks to an extensive alumni network, Temple Hillel contributes to the greater Jewish community in ways besides campus programming. This network enables the Hillel to partner with Tribe 12, Moishe House, Rodeph Shalom, the Weitzman Museum and other external groups, which allows her to visit alumni and helps her direct current students into leadership roles or other ways to get involved with the Jewish community after graduating.

As part of her work, Singer works on building self-confidence to inoculate students from the ugliness they often confront on campus in the face of rising antisemitism. She teaches students to embrace their differences, of which she says Jewishness is only one aspect, explaining her upbringing in an interfaith household influenced her own journey in this area. She tells students to focus on just being students while in college.

“You’re a student; focus on being a student,” she said she tells them. “It’s okay to not respond to everything every time — because you’re busy with other things, too.”

Singer said that she hopes students leave knowing the “door is always open for them to come back.” She encourages students to maintain a connection with her, whether it’s to ask for a reference letter or just to check in. She maintains those same connections with her former Hillel leaders, as well as her own students, sometimes offering congratulations on getting a job, sometimes just asking how they’re doing.

“Just because you graduate doesn’t mean your connection with us walks away,” she said. “Reach out to me for a connection. It can be the day after you graduate, and it can be five years down the line.”

“I’m never going anywhere because I always want to be there for everybody,” she added.

Singer is passionate about leadership, which she believes can be brought out in everyone. One of the most “powerful” and “beautiful” things she said Hillel does is show students who never saw themselves as leaders what they’re capable of and turn them into effective leaders.

“When I get to say, ‘Hey, you’re actually really good at — insert whatever here that we’re doing — and then they start to see themselves as a leader, I think seeing those gears shift and the brain turn is just so fun because then they start to feel empowered, and they want to plan things and they want to be on our leadership team,” she explained.

But the lasting message Singer wants her students to leave with is the profound understanding that “it’s okay to be different, and you’re not different just because you’re Jewish, but you’re different because your story is your story.”