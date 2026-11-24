Leonard Grunstein

On Thanksgiving, we joyfully express our profound and heartfelt gratitude to God and country, as well as each other, for the freedoms we enjoy and the good we experience in the United States.

It was always a very special holiday in our traditional Jewish family because, unlike Jewish religious holidays, there were no restrictions on travel. Family members were able to visit by car, and they came together from far and wide.

It was an especially memorable occasion because we also celebrated the birthdays of my father and father-in-law, both Auschwitz survivors.

My father had been a slave laborer in Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz, where he was indelibly marked with a tattooed number on his arm. He was one of the few who weren’t immediately killed in the gas chambers and reduced to ashes in the crematoriums.

The concentration-camp regime was intended to cause a slow, agonizing death, as he and his fellow slave laborers were worked beyond all endurance. He was also subjected to regular torture and the cruel games the German Nazi guards played.

He told us of a particularly sadistic Ukrainian SS guard with a limp, who viciously beat him and the other young boys in his charge. Those who survived each day were subjected to notorious selections, where anyone sick or unable to work was sent to the gas chambers and death. Any visible weakness or infraction of the rules meant death. There was no medical care for the plagues of typhus or other illnesses that ravaged the malnourished slave laborers; a visit to the infirmary meant death.

My dad never gave up. He had an iron will and an unshakeable belief in God. Somehow, he miraculously survived. When he emerged from the camps, he weighed barely 50 pounds.

Somehow, he recovered. He went on to marry and build a family. He sacrificed mightily to raise us in a Jewish home, devoted to observing traditions. This was his living testament to the survival of the Jewish people. I remember well how at family gatherings like Thanksgiving, my father would sing “My Yiddishe Mama,” and there wasn’t a dry eye. He was so grateful to be a U.S. citizen and live in this wonderful land.

My father was a wise individual of few words. Among the many lessons he taught us by his personal example was never to be a slave to any person, but to be a servant only to God.

He didn’t let the inhuman treatment he was subjected to in Auschwitz define him. He focused his energy on what could be done in the present to ensure a better future. Victimhood had no place in his life, and there were no excuses for doing anything less than our best. His legacy was one of accomplishment, not maudlin self-pity. He inspired us to work hard and seek achievement, imbuing us with the strength to overcome challenges. His guiding principle was never to give up.

As I grew up, I experienced some of the hate and discrimination he sometimes spoke of in hushed tones. This included having to defend against assaults by antisemites; it was a specter that dogged us. There was even the time on the subway when I had to protect my wife and myself from a brazen attack by an assailant wielding a knife, who menacingly referred to liking Jewish blood.

Discrimination was a fact of life in those years. I experienced it when I was at college and when I was looking for a job. It was challenging, but as my father taught me, I never gave up. It was try and try again and, when that didn’t work, try something different.

Over the years, the brazen variety of racial animus and overt discrimination appeared more tamed. The peaceful civil-rights movement was a resounding success. The system no longer tolerated discrimination by reason of race, creed, color, religion, sex, orientation, disability or age. The more sinister variety of latent Jew-hatred continued to exist; still, for so many years, the patent variety was no longer an acceptable norm.

It is, therefore, distressing to witness the invidious and anarchistic forces of the red-green alliance that has again reared its head, determined to set us back by trying to normalize Jew-hatred. Indeed, the American Jewish community is facing its fair share of challenges.

Nevertheless, we each have our own unique mission in life, and it’s not to offer excuses based on pretensions of victimhood. Let’s embrace our individual humanity and do good deeds. Respect each and every soul. Life, as I know firsthand through family, is precious.

This Thanksgiving, let’s thank God and be grateful for all the good Americans who stand by their Jewish neighbors. Let’s treasure the life we have come to know and appreciate in the United States.