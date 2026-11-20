The U.S. Department of Education said Monday it opened a new investigation of the School District of Philadelphia, which has about 200,000 students and 330 schools, for allegedly failing to uphold a 2024 agreement to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.

The investigation follows an Oct. 21 report from the House Education and Workforce Committee which found that Jewish students continue to “face hostile environments” in the district. The Education Department cited allegations that a teacher displayed an inverted red triangle symbol, associated with Hamas, in a classroom and that district officials failed to sufficiently address complaints of antisemitic bullying.

The 2024 resolution agreement resolved an earlier investigation by the department, which found that the district failed to investigate reports of Jew-hatred adequately, respond to complaints or maintain required records. The agreement required the district to take steps to address discrimination and harassment, including staff training and improved recordkeeping.

Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education, stated that the department “will ensure that all students are treated equally under the law and that the district upholds its own agreement in preventing antisemitic discrimination and addressing harassment.”

The district told JNS that it was “very disappointed” by the announcement and said that it has remained in regular contact with the department about its efforts to comply with the agreement.

The district said the Education Department provided “very little feedback or acknowledgment” of its efforts and had not contacted it about the congressional committee’s report before announcing the investigation.

“We reiterate that antisemitism has no place in our schools, and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously,” the district told JNS. “The district does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class. We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff.”

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Nov. 16 that “antisemitism has no place in our schools and universities,” following the Education Department’s announcement of the new investigation into the School District of Philadelphia.

“Title VI protections do not allow discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin,” McMahon wrote on the social media platform X. The investigation will examine whether the district failed to uphold its agreement to address antisemitic discrimination and harassment, according to the department.

Local Jewish advocacy groups reacted to the investigation, with Andrew Goretsky, ADL Philadelphia senior regional director, saying that “protecting Jewish students is not a partisan issue; it is a basic obligation of every school.”

“We urge the district to respond with transparency and urgency: publicly report on its progress under the 2024 agreement, make clear how families can report incidents and what happens next, and engage Jewish community partners. ADL Philadelphia stands ready to support educators and administrators with training and resources,” he said in a statement to Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

StandWithUs, an international nonpartisan education organization that supports Israel and combats antisemitism, thanked the Department of Education for reopening its probe of the Philadelphia school district.

“StandWithUs is grateful to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for seeking to hold the School District of Philadelphia accountable by reopening its investigation into whether it has met its obligations under the 2024 resolution agreement,” said Julie Paris, Mid-Atlantic regional director of StandWithUs, said in a statement to Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

“These agreements are only meaningful if they lead to real, lasting protections in the classroom. Jewish and Israeli students and families deserve safe learning environments free from antisemitic harassment and discrimination, and we look forward to learning the results of this investigation,” she added.

dbucholz@midatlanticmedia.com

JNS contributed reporting to this article.