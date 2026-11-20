Faygie Holt

It is clear when speaking to Wynnewood resident Reuben Tehrani that the most important thing to him is family.

He has been married for 40 years with five children ranging in age from 18 to 38. Tehrani speaks with pride when he talks about them, sharing little anecdotes. His youngest is studying at a yeshiva in Israel this year; his two daughters run a driving school; his oldest is the father of his four grandchildren; and his middle son is a day trader.

It isn’t just his own children that Tehrani speaks with pride about. He also speaks about his three sisters who live with their families in New York and New Jersey and his younger brothers, Yehuda and Benjamin, with whom he owns and operates Tehrani Brothers Oriental Rugs in Bryn Mawr.

A native of Tehran — “In Iran, a lot of times the city you come from is your last name, which is why I am Tehrani, from Tehran,” he said — he was the first in his family to come to the United States, arriving in 1972, several years before the fall of the shah and the Islamic revolution, to study at what was then Kutztown College.

“When I left Iran, there were about 125,000 to 130,000 Jews in Iran,” he said. “I still have an aunt, my mother’s sister, who lives in Tehran. Some of her children emigrated to Israel, but some of them still live in Tehran. We can call them once in a while or she can call us. It’s a small Jewish community now, like 15,000 Jews left.”

“I cannot believe such a beautiful country, such a beautiful people have to deal with the Islamic, fanatic regime,” Tehrani said, adding, “I have good memories.” One of his favorite, he said, “was going to synagogue with my grandfather. He used to like to go to the Ashkenazi synagogue, there weren’t many of them in Iran.”

Though there are Sephardic synagogues in the Philadelphia region, they aren’t close enough to Tehrani’s home for him to walk on Shabbat, which is why he has been a member of Congregation Beth Hamedrosh in Wynnewood for nearly 30 years. It isn’t just the location that keeps him going to the shul. Tehrani also enjoys the congregation and the community. “I have no complaints,” he said. “Everything is good.”

The other thing Tehrani carries on from his grandfather is his work in the rug business. “It has been a family business for four generations,” he said. “After the revolution in Iran, my family left everything. We had to start the rug business here in the United States.”

Tehrani takes pride in what he and his brothers have accomplished. “When you go to a new country, you have to start all over again. You have to work together to make it,” he said. “We work well together and have a partnership, and we have been known in the Jewish community now for 50 years.”

Since 1990, Tehrani has been a certified rug appraiser, having passed a specialized test to secure that title.

“We have the trust of a lot of Jewish clientele and they always recommend us,” he said. “Thank God we have a good reputation and a good customer base.”

One of his hobbies is collecting antiques, including American furniture from the 18th and 19th centuries, and fine art, including books and Jewish-themed paintings.

Among his favorite personal antiques is “The Travels of Sir John Chardin,” a book written in the 17th century by a French traveler who went to what was then Persia.

When he’s not at work or with family, Tehrani can be found going to shiurim, classes on Jewish teachings and learning the Daf Yomi, the daily cycle of Talmud study. Tehrani said he’s currently on his third Daf Yomi cycle. Each one takes 7 1/2 years. He has even joined tens of thousands of other Jews at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the giant “Siyum HaShas” gathering to celebrate the completion of the Daf Yomi cycle.

“It was such an experience,” he said, explaining that he loves learning the Torah and the Jewish oral law. “It makes us smart.”