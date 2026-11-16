Rep.-elect Chris Rabb (D-Pa.) on Saturday criticized organizers’ tactics at a Philadelphia bicycle rally targeting Jewish- and Israeli-owned businesses, while defending peaceful boycotts and reiterating his support for a U.S. arms embargo on Israel.

His statement followed criticism of his response to the previous Sunday’s demonstration.

“I was disappointed to see the tactics used by the organizers. I do not endorse these tactics,” Rabb said. He defended Jewish business owners’ right to operate “without intimidation or harassment” and acknowledged that the rally’s timing around the anniversary of Kristallnacht was painful for constituents.

“Let’s not lose sight of what got us here,” Rabb continued, claiming the Israeli and U.S. governments were responsible for their actions.

He repeated his accusation that the Jewish state’s actions in Gaza constitute “genocide” and called for an arms embargo. He said everyone attending the rally and counterprotest had a responsibility to respect others’ safety and dignity, adding, “Sadly, many failed to meet that standard.”

The Anti-Defamation League had criticized Rabb’s earlier response, in which he had which singled out what he claimed were “awful things” he heard counterprotesters say and emphasized the free speech rights of participants in the bicycle rally.

“Why is it so hard to condemn the targeting of Jewish-owned businesses in your own community?” the ADL asked on Friday. “This disturbing equivocation on textbook antisemitic boycotting is simply unacceptable. Jews in PA deserve a leader who will have zero tolerance for antisemitism.”