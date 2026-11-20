About 300 rabbis from the Conservative/Masorti movement descended on Philadelphia this past week for the largest Rabbinical Assembly Convention in 15 years. At the gathering, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia partnered with the Rabbinical Assembly’s Tzedek Center and the Mitzvah Food Program to give rabbis the opportunity to pack food for the needy.

The event on Nov. 17 was attended by 16 rabbis who packed 52 boxes to be distributed among approximately 35 families.

Jessie Katz from the Tzedek Center said her own near brush with food insecurity drove home for her the fact that one can be a volunteer one day and a recipient the next after her husband lost his job.

“There was a time in our personal lives where my husband lost his job, and I didn’t know what to do. And we had just volunteered at the food pantry earlier that day,” the Stamford, Connecticut, resident said.

Katz also said initiatives such as this one strengthen Jewish community.

“It’s really important to me to bring rabbis to opportunities like this, to expose rabbis to, you know, get their hands dirty, to do the work … that is needed in the community at large. Because when they do it, then they’re able to see how to do it, and then literally build this model in their own communities together,” she explained.

Laura Rock, the client services manager for the Mitzvah Food Program, has also seen how the program helps people who never thought they would need it, citing as an example a woman who was left with a brain injury and unable to work after a car accident.

“It just illustrates that anyone at any point in their life could find themselves in a situation where they need help from a stranger,” she said. “That’s part of the reason I do this work, is because it could just as easily be me on the other side of the table.”

After the rabbis prayed the mincha service, Mike Costello, director of donor services and projects at the Jewish Federation, addressed the group. During his remarks, he stressed the importance of serving everyone regardless of race or faith; indeed, he said that while only 30% of the recipients are not Jewish, nearly all the volunteers are — for non-Jewish clients to encounter compassionate Jewish people helps fight antisemitism, he said.

“Sometimes it’s just a smile is what we need to combat antisemitism,” he said. “We’re doing our case here to make sure that everyone knows that they can feel welcome and appreciated.”

But the most important thing to him is feeding hungry people.

“If you’re hungry, I just want to feed you. I don’t care where you’re from,” he said.

Emily Jaeger, director of the Tzedek Center and who hails from Wilmington, North Carolina, agreed that with the volunteers skewing heavily Jewish, the Mitvah Food Program is the “best way to show who we are.”

“What we care about as people is through this type of work and just being a foundation,” she added.

Rabbi Aaron Brusso of Bet Torah in Mount Kisco, New York, said that fighting hunger strengthens not only Jewish community but also the world, because programs like this one serve all people.

“We are stronger when we support each other,” he said.

Michael Safra, rabbi of B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville, Maryland, found it important for him personally to participate because “sometimes we are so removed from the needs of real people, that packing the food helps us to see really what people are getting … where the need is.”

Fighting hunger strengthens Jewish community because for so many Jews, “serving others is essential to their Jewish identity,” he added. “So it’s both serving our Jewish values for the people in need, but it’s also giving people an entry to expressing themselves Jewishly by helping others.”

Indeed, many of the rabbis stressed the Jewish value of helping others in their work. Rabbi Sara Rich of Temple Beth Tzedek in Buffalo said that she had given a sermon on food insecurity last Yom Kippur. The Torah is all about doing “hands-on” chesed, she said.

“Judaism should be hands-on and active, and that’s what actually the Torah is telling us to do,” she explained.

A local rabbi also weighed in. Annie Lewis from Center City Philadelphia, who presides over Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel in Rittenhouse Square, said it was personally important for her to participate in the Mitzvah Food Program because “it’s important to make time to show up, to give back to our city, and to also introduce some of my colleagues to our wonderful Mitzvah Food Pantry.”

She also noted that a Torah value is providing food with dignity, citing the commandment of pe’ah, leaving the four corners of the grain fields untouched for the poor.

“I appreciate that the Mitzvah Food Pantry also has a focus on the dignity of those who are coming to feed themselves and their families here, that they have choice about … what food they can pick out for themselves,” she said, referring to Costello’s explanation during his remarks that clients order food according to their specific needs.

“It’s powerful that we do this as a Jewish community in Philadelphia, and that the way that the work is done is rooted in Jewish values and Torah,” Lewis concluded.