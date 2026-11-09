Philly Restaurant Boycott Backfires as Supporters Turn Out in Force

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Dinah Bucholz

A planned boycott of Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants in Philadelphia was met with a strong show of support Sunday as supporters flooded the targeted eateries, forming lines that stretched down city blocks and preventing some protesters from reaching the businesses they had intended to boycott.

The event burst into the headlines last week when groups including StopAntisemitism and the Anti-Defamation League took note of a flyer urging members of a biking group, Philly Bike on Your Left, to join a bicycle boycott ride starting out at Rittenhouse Square and targeting Dizengoff, Mac Mart, K’far Cafe, Huda, Goldie and Schlesinger’s Deli.

“Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are,” the organizer, Hala Asraf, posted on her Instagram account alongside the flyer.

The boycott was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis smashed Jewish shops, businesses and synagogues. Jewish groups immediately put out a call for communal support, urging people to join a food crawl and show their support by dining out at the targeted restaurants.

The support was overwhelming, Ali Sichel, who works with her husband, Yehuda Sichel, to run Huda, a gourmet sandwich shop, told the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

“There has been an outpouring of support from people across the world, which was unexpected for us,” Sichel said. “People all over have been contacting us. I had tears in my eyes last night … reading all the emails, just reaching out to tell us that they’re with us.”

The group of bikers gathered at Rittenhouse Square and were quickly surrounded by massive crowds of counterprotesters. Minor scuffles broke out but were quickly subdued by police, who formed a heavy presence at the protest. While the protest was mostly peaceful, police made a total of three arrests.

The bikers refused to talk to the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. Initially, one biker answered questions before an organizer appeared and put a stop to any more interviews.

Mixed Feelings Among Supporters

Supporters expressed mixed feelings. Many expressed fierce pride in their Jewishness while at the same time experiencing profound sorrow over the boycott.

Barbara said that she feels “very proud to be a Jew” in this moment, but the hate “makes me sick to my stomach.”

Michael Fryd, a Holocaust survivor, found it “very sad that we have been demonized for 2,000 years” and that hate was still ongoing.

“Sixty years ago, I walked for civil rights, and now I’m walking for my own rights,” he said. “But what I don’t want to see is to meet hate with hate. In the long run, it’s destructive to everybody.”

Holly Saltzburg, a representative from the Jewish advocacy group StandWithUs, said that the boycott brought up several emotions for her.

“You can feel many things at once,” she said. “So, as a proud Zionist Jew, I’m even prouder because I am standing up for what I know is right … But I’m also sad and scared. We shouldn’t have to be brave … I hope people see that there is no place for hate.”

The community response showed “that people are no longer willing to be silent,” she added. “That it’s enough. It is absolutely enough. They’re not going to stand back and allow intimidation and hatred decide their future … Silence is complicity, and we are not silent.”

Jews came from far and wide to express their support. Omri Schwartz, who said he grew up in Israel, drove from New York “to brunch, and then I’ll go back.”

Sherry, who was with her family, said they drove from Baltimore “to support our brothers and sisters … and it feels great to be amongst people like ourselves who are here to support everybody.”

David Cohen, a bagpiper from New Jersey, serenaded those standing in line outside the eateries with “Hatikva,” “America the Beautiful,” and other patriotic songs. Cohen told the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent he came to stand against hatred, and the “tons of people standing in line” was “absolutely beautiful to see.”

Non-Jewish Allies

Jewish and non-Jewish supporters showed up to help the cause.

John said that he was here because he has lots of Jewish friends.

“This is not what America is about, and I see this kind of hatred towards my Jewish friends, towards my fellow citizens, and I have to come out, and I have to oppose it,” he said.

Gol, who was born in Iran, said she opposes the Islamic Republic, which funds Hamas, and therefore feels a natural affinity for Israel and Jews.

“I think the Jewish culture is a very rich culture. It’s all like promoting kindness and support, nonviolence and peace. And I have experienced the other side a lot, so I made a conscious choice which side I’m standing,” she explained.

“I don’t think you need to be Jewish to support this,” she added.

Osborne Hart from Philadelphia and Willie Cotton from New York, who have both run for public office as candidates for the Socialist Workers’ Party, declared their support for the Jewish people and Israel, explaining that while most socialist parties hailed from the left and aligned against Israel, their party stood for the opposite.

“We defend the right of Israel sovereignty and a refuge for the Jewish people,” Hart said.

“It’s important to stand up to every manifestation of Jew hatred that you can find,” Cotton added.

The Man Who Started It All?

A restaurant supporter who identified himself as Michael Carr told the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent he was the one who discovered the flyer online and sent it to the ADL and the Jewish Federation, starting the ball rolling.

Carr said that anti-Zionism is a hate movement and that the timing of the boycott, on the eve of Kristallnacht, was unacceptable, but he also sounded a message of hope.

“I feel so empowered by the Jewish community in Philadelphia and beyond … It’s been a really hard three years, and I feel like we’re finally being heard. And I hope that the tide is turning,” he said.

The Boycott That Wasn’t

The scene of the boycott turned chaotic as biker groups splintered off, finding that, in the end, they could not reach the targeted restaurants because they were blocked by crowds of supporters.

One group of about 40 to 50 bikers moved slowly through the middle of the street while counter-protesters thronged the sidewalks, shouting “Shame” and “Nazis” and booing the protesters, who chanted such slogans as “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea.”

Police estimated about 300 bikers and 200 counter-protesters, but the latter number appears small, given the crowds lining the streets as splinter groups made their way past them and the block-long lines at the targeted eateries.

Indeed, some people told the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent they had been standing in line for 90 minutes and counting.

Gabrielle, a restaurant supporter, was asked why she thought the bikers weren’t stopping at any restaurants. She explained that the supporters had surrounded the restaurants and made it impossible for the bikers to reach the eateries, so they were now finding their way out of Center City.

“We basically boycott[ed] their boycott,” she said.

Dinah Bucholz is a freelance writer.