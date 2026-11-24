Andrew Goretsky

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 8, I stood in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square and watched lines of people stretch down the block outside restaurants. They were not waiting for a protest. They were waiting for bourekas, burgers and falafel.

A small activist group had called a “Boycott Ride” past six restaurants with Jewish or Israeli owners, declaring online, “These Zionist establishments must go!” The ride fell on the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazi mobs destroyed Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues across Germany and Austria. Instead of emptying those restaurants as participants had hoped, the ride filled them. Hundreds of people, Jewish and not, some from other cities, turned a day meant to isolate six businesses into a celebration of them.

Since then, colleagues in other communities have asked me how we were able to have this occur in Philadelphia. The honest answer is that no one person and no one organization made it happen. It was a progression, and it took all of us.

It started on Monday, Nov. 2, when four organizations with different missions and different audiences spoke together: ADL Philadelphia, the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and StandWithUs. Our joint statement called the ride “Jew-hatred, plain and simple.” Each has its own reach, whether congregations, donors, campuses or online followers. When four speak at once, people who might have scrolled past a single press release stop and pay attention.

Then the circle widened. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, Attorney General Dave Sunday and both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, condemned the ride. So did Mayor Cherelle Parker, who said singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish “is unacceptable and has no place in our city.” The Philadelphia Council of Clergy, the president of the Philadelphia NAACP, Council President Kenyatta Johnson, and District Attorney Larry Krasner joined in. On Friday, elected officials and Pennsylvania’s first lady sat down for a solidarity lunch at one of the targeted restaurants. This lunch was facilitated by the Jewish Community Relations Council. On Monday, the Inquirer’s editorial board wrote that the ride “must be condemned.”

Statements alone do not fill restaurants, though. That took neighbors, and their efforts took more than one form.

Grassroots community groups organized a “food crawl,” advertised online and starting at 11:30 a.m. at Huda, with a simple message: instead of a boycott, show up. It asked people to be in a specific place at a specific time. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, ADL issued an action alert asking people to sign an online pledge to dine at Jewish-owned restaurants that week, the next week, the next month and all year. The best way to fight a boycott is to give them your business. The nonprofit JewBelong put up billboards across the city urging people to “boycott the boycott ride.” Friends texted friends. People who had never met a restaurant owner decided that lunch could be a form of moral clarity.

I want to say something about those owners, because their role is easy to overlook. When I spoke with them, some of them were worried, and understandably so. This is their livelihood. If a fight broke out in front of their restaurant, would families still come next month? Some asked people not to come on Sunday, not because they did not welcome support, but because they feared what a confrontation could do to the business they had spent years building. We need to respect their needs here. People did show up. Police were present in force and there were a very small number of tense moments, but the day will be remembered for the lines at the counter.

A few months after I took this role in 2022, well before Oct. 7, I was struck by how siloed our organizations were. I told my deputy director that if I left one legacy, it would be that we all work together. These recent events showed what that looks like.

Each organization has its role. Some respond publicly, some convene, some mobilize families, some focus on security or education. If you do not like what one is doing, find another. But demand that your leadership work together.

Early in my career, I worked at Landmark College, where I was one of two Jewish faculty/staff members on campus. Whenever something happened involving Jewish students, colleagues turned to me and asked what the Jewish community needed. I always said the same thing: I cannot speak for all Jews. Ask three rabbis a question and you will get nine opinions.

I have come to believe that this is our greatest strength. Our arguments sharpen us, and our diversity gets us to better answers than any single voice could. But it is also a vulnerability. People who wish to harm Jews have always understood that a community that argues can be pried apart.

This time, they could not do it, and I think I know one reason why. The ride crossed a line in a way that left no room for nine opinions. Calling business owners “disgusting humans” and declaring that they “must go” is not a critique of a government. It targets people for who they are, on a date with a similar history. Eight of those nine opinions found common ground, including people who are fiercely critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and of Israel’s government. Criticizing a government may be free speech that you abhor. However, we could all agree that marking a restaurant owner for removal from a city is something else.

I also want to be candid with my own community. Not every moment will unite us like this one did. Sometimes we need to move fast; sometimes we need to bring people along. Here, the escalation gave us both. A flyer, then a joint statement, then public officials, then a lunch, then a Sunday. Each step gave the next group the confidence to join.

So, when the next business is marked, do not wait for perfect agreement. Speak early, speak together and make room for the neighbors and owners who are the heart of the story. Then show up, bring friends, leave a review and become a regular.

Hate counts on us staying away and staying divided. In Philadelphia, on a Sunday in November, we did neither.

Andrew Goretsky, Ed.D., is the senior regional director for the Philadelphia office of the Anti-Defamation League, serving Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.