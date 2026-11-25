Whether you are preparing Thanksgiving dinner or enjoying leftover turkey in the days that follow, navigating wine pairings for this meal can feel challenging. A single plate often combines lean white meat, rich dark meat, savory gravy, herbal stuffing, tart cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes—making it impossible for any single bottle to pair perfectly with everything. Before exploring specific recommendations to serve your guests, it helps to understand the core principles behind successful pairings:

Match weight with weight. Light dishes want lighter wines and rich dishes want fuller ones. A delicate white disappears next to braised brisket, and a big Cabernet will flatten a plate of roasted vegetables.

Acid is your best friend. Wines with bright acidity, the quality that makes your mouth water, cut through gravy and fat and refresh your palate between bites. Acidic wines also stand up to tart foods like cranberry sauce. If you remember one rule for Thanksgiving, make it this one.

Go easy on tannin. Tannin is the drying grip you feel from many red wines, similar to strong black tea. Rich, salty, fatty dishes tend to soften its impression, which is why Cabernet and a rib steak get along so well. Turkey breast is lean, so a very tannic red can taste harsh and bitter next to it. Save the big reds for the brisket and the dark meat.

Sweet food makes dry wine taste harsher. Sugar on the plate makes any dry wine seem more sour and bitter, mutes its fruit and makes its alcohol feel hotter. Ripe, fruity reds are no exception. The real fix for candied sweet potatoes and cranberry relish is a wine with a touch of sweetness of its own. For dessert, the wine should be at least as sweet as the pie.

Mind the alcohol. High alcohol makes chili heat burn more, and sweet dishes make alcohol feel hotter. Thanksgiving is also a long meal, so wines around 12 to 13.5 percent are a sensible guideline, though not a rule.

Echo or contrast. You can mirror a flavor, like an earthy Pinot Noir with mushroom stuffing, or play against it, like crisp bubbles against something salty or fried. Both approaches work.