Oct. 7 Must Become More Than a Day of Mourning

Bud Newman

On Oct. 7, I stood in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square watching a scene that should give every Jewish leader pause. On the third anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a highly visible pro-Palestinian rally. Across from them stood a much smaller group of Jews and supporters of Israel honoring the victims of Oct. 7.

We were vastly outnumbered.

What troubled me most, however, was not the size of the crowd across the street. It was the absence of so many from our own community. Where were the Jews?

That question is not meant as a criticism. More than 1,000 people gathered that evening at Adath Israel for a meaningful remembrance ceremony, and others participated in commemorations throughout the region. Those gatherings matter. The families of the murdered and taken hostage deserve our enduring respect, compassion and remembrance.

But standing in Rittenhouse Square, I found myself asking a larger and perhaps more uncomfortable question: Have we allowed Oct. 7 to become primarily a day of mourning when it could also be a day that demonstrates who we are, what we stand for, and why Jewish life will never be defined by those who seek to destroy it?

I ask this as someone who had the privilege of serving as board chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. I have seen firsthand the extraordinary work our communal institutions do and the challenges they navigate. Their efforts since Oct. 7 have been essential. Yet moments of profound change also require us to think differently about how we strengthen Jewish life.

For three years, American Jews have watched antisemitism become increasingly visible in our streets, on college campuses and throughout public discourse. We have witnessed the disturbing normalization of rhetoric that would have been unthinkable not long ago. Yet our communal response too often remains rooted in the familiar institutional playbook: statements, vigils, panel discussions, security briefings and commemorations. Those responses are necessary.

But they are not sufficient on their own.

The Jewish people did not survive because we remembered our tragedies alone. We survived because we built institutions, educated our children, strengthened our communities, defended one another, and embraced a shared destiny that transcended geography, religious observance and political differences.

What if Oct. 7 became not only a day of remembrance but also a day of Jewish solidarity and renewal?

Imagine thousands gathering publicly in Philadelphia and communities throughout America. Imagine synagogues, day schools, JCCs, youth organizations, college students, young professionals and families who rarely participate in organized Jewish life setting aside organizational boundaries to participate in a shared communal experience.

There would still be remembrance. There should be.

But remembrance could be followed by Jewish learning, community service, cultural celebration, music, volunteer opportunities, conversations about Israel and activities designed to connect Jews who rarely engage in organized Jewish life.

Most importantly, it would provide a meaningful entry point for the overwhelming number of American Jews who remain disconnected from organized Jewish life.

For decades, we have studied declining affiliation and debated how to engage the next generation. Oct. 7 has become a defining moment in modern Jewish consciousness. It is one of the few experiences that transcends denominational, political and generational differences. Rather than treating it solely as an anniversary of tragedy, we should also view it as an opportunity to strengthen Jewish connections and communal participation.

It does not require uniformity.

Jews will continue to disagree about Israeli politics, American politics, religious practice and countless other issues. That has always been true. Jewish peoplehood has never depended on unanimity. It depends on something deeper: the understanding that our shared history, responsibilities and future are greater than our disagreements.

A community that can mourn together should also be able to stand together.

There is another reason this matters.

We cannot allow Jewish identity to become exclusively reactive. If the only time thousands of Jews gather is in response to antisemitism, threats, or attacks, then others have gained too much control over the narrative of Jewish life.

Our adversaries should not determine when or how we show up.

Jewish identity must be something we embrace because of what we believe in, not simply because of what we fear. Our children should see confidence alongside concern, pride alongside resilience, and purpose alongside remembrance. They should experience a community that celebrates Jewish values, learning, culture and the extraordinary contributions Jews have made to humanity and a shared commitment to our future.

The challenge for our Federations and other communal institutions is not simply to organize another successful annual event. It is to recognize that Oct. 7 provides an opportunity to build something enduring, something that strengthens Jewish connections throughout the year.

Success should not be measured solely by attendance. It should be measured by how many previously disconnected families become engaged, how many young people deepen their Jewish identities, how many new relationships are formed, and how many participants return to Jewish communal life long after the anniversary has passed.

Three years after Oct. 7, the Jewish community faces a choice. We can continue commemorating the darkest day in modern Israeli history primarily through grief and reflection, or we can honor those who were murdered by ensuring that Jewish life becomes stronger, more visible and more connected because of what happened.

The two are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they belong together.

Standing in Rittenhouse Square, I was proud of those who showed up. Their presence mattered. But I also saw the untapped potential of a community that has yet to fully mobilize its collective strength.

Next Oct. 7, I hope we will remember with the same solemnity but gather with a broader purpose.

Because the most powerful response to those who seek to diminish Jewish life is not simply to remember how Jews died.

It is to demonstrate, unmistakably, how Jews intend to live.

Bud Newman is the former board chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.