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Netanyahu Has a Clear Lead, but No Coalition as Votes Trickle in

By JTA
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A road sign stands in front of a large billboard featuring Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) of the Likud party and former military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, in Ramat Gan on October 20, 2026.
A road sign stands in front of a large billboard featuring Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) of the Likud party and former military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, in Ramat Gan on October 20, 2026. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP, via JTA)

Ruth Eglash and Sharon Udasin | JTA

This story was last updated at 9:05 a.m. ET on Oct. 28.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot were locked in a battle for the future of Israel after an election Tuesday that left no clear winner as exit polls were released.

With over 80% of the votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party is in first place and his bloc with the most seats even as they suffered a sharp drop in support from their current representation in the legislature, the Knesset. The Netanyahu bloc’s projected 53 seats leaves it far short of the 61 votes needed to form a new governing coalition.

The biggest gains were made by the Arab parties, which nearly doubled their representation in the Knesset to 19 seats. That has complicated the path to a government for either major party because both have ruled out including Arab-led parties in their coalitions.

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