Rabbi Gregory Marx

This week’s Torah portion is Vayetze: Genesis 28:10 — 32:3

A friend of mine asked me what my favorite Bible verse was. My favorite verse are two short little words, “al tira” — “do not fear.” These two little yet powerful words appear many times in the Bible, including at the beginning of our Torah portion for this week, Vayetze.

Jacob is fleeing from the wrath of his brother, Esau who has sworn to kill him. He has left home with hardly anything. And now, he lies down to sleep on a rock — alone in the wilderness with next to nothing. Jacob has probably never been alone out of doors before in his entire life until now. He was the consummate homebody. So now, out in the wilderness, he tries to sleep but the sounds of the howling of the wolves and the growls of the other animals keep him awake. He tosses and turns and finally falls asleep.

Then in a dream, God appears and says two words, “Al tira” — “Do not be afraid.” God goes on to promise Jacob that he will not be alone and that God will be with him on his journey. Can you imagine how comforting and how reassuring those two words must have been as he lay there alone that night in the wilderness?

He gets up in the morning and thanks God by setting up an altar. And then goes on his way, strengthened and heartened by the promise that he has received.

Those two words, “al tira” appear repeatedly in the Bible. When Jeremiah is afraid to take on the task of being a prophet, God says to him: “al tira.” When the people of Israel are afraid of going off into exile, God says to them, “al tira.” In the 23rd Psalm, the author declares that even if he goes through the valley of the shadow of death, he will not fear for God is with him. This phrase appears more than 300 times in the Bible.

Fear cripples us, fear makes us behave irrationally and fear drives us to do immoral things. Thus, FDR said at the height of American economic insecurity, “we have nothing to fear but fear itself.” He knew then and we know now how fear can destroy us. Rabbi Nachman of Breslov taught, “The whole world is just a narrow bridge, a very narrow bridge, and the main thing is not to be afraid.” It is dangerous world, but keep going nevertheless.

God does not redeem us from death. We all die. But God redeems us, as Psalm 23 teaches, from the “shadow of death.” God redeems us from having the fear of death paralyze us and prevent us from living, for as long as we are still alive.

Maybe that is the essence of religion. It is, of course, a moral code, a set of religious values and behaviors, but it is above all else a belief in the future and that fear must not lead to paralysis.

Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the willingness to face our fears and keep on going. As one of Shalom Aleichem’s characters says: “You have to go on living even if it kills you.”

I must confess, my granddaughter, Lilah went trick-or-treating this past Halloween. I was not there, but I saw a video of her being afraid to go up to the door to ring the bell and ask a stranger for candy. It is terrifying for a 5-year-old. But her father (my son) went with her, and she overcame her fear and came home with a treasure trove of sweets.

Honestly, that is a metaphor for life … hold the hand of another and take the step forward. If we are secure, hold the hand of someone who is afraid. And if you are the one who is terrified, then find your strength in the hand of another.

Like my granddaughter, Jacob found encouragement and wisdom in that phrase, “al tira.” He got up in the morning, walked through the wilderness until he finally gets to Aram, where his destined bride is waiting for him at the well. I picture him walking at a firm and steady clip, because of the two words that he heard that night when he lay down to sleep: “al tira.”

That is the way the Jewish people have walked through history ever since. And that is the way that we ought to walk through life as well.

Rabbi Gregory Marx is the rabbi emeritus of Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen.