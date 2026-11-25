When Scott Chafetz visited his sister Meryl’s classroom to read to her students or help with a project, walking through the school became part of the experience. Children greeted her with such excitement that he felt he was accompanying a celebrity.

At home, he saw what went into those relationships: books, art supplies and classroom decorations she bought herself, along with time spent preparing activities for the children.

“If there was anything that was needed, she provided it,” he said.

Meryl Diane Chafetz, a teacher and librarian who spent 28 years in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, died Nov. 7 of gastric cancer, her family said. The West Chester resident was 53.

She taught first, second and fifth grades before becoming the librarian at Wallingford Elementary School. Her brother recalled former students staying in touch decades after leaving her classroom.

Born Dec. 31, 1972, in Lower Merion to Laurie and Bruce Chafetz, she grew up in Bryn Mawr. Her arrival just before midnight delighted her father, a certified public accountant, her aunt Linda Lucker Leibowitz recalled.

She was the family’s first baby and later, the older child whom Scott and their cousin Zach Leibowitz wanted to follow. Her parents’ home became a gathering place for Sunday breakfasts and summer afternoons around the swimming pool, with their father barbecuing and friends treated as extended family.

Many of those childhood friendships lasted throughout her life.

Chafetz attended Radnor High School and graduated from Brandeis University in 1994. Her only child, Parker, remembered her telling him that she had planned to visit another Boston-area college, but her father insisted they also see Brandeis. She loved the campus and chose it.

She later earned a master’s degree at Cabrini College and continued taking courses throughout her teaching career, Leibowitz said.

For seven years, Chafetz and her brother shared an apartment in Media. The siblings who had argued as children became close friends. Scott helped in her classroom and enjoyed the cooking that would become another way she cared for people.

At school, that meant bringing homemade hamantaschen and pretzel treats topped with chocolate and M&Ms. In the library, Parker remembered stuffed animals filling even a small children’s section and decorations throughout the room.

Her work also extended to her colleagues. She served as president of the Wallingford-Swarthmore Education Association and remained involved in its leadership. In a letter to school families, Principal Stephen Krall described her advocacy for teachers and her work with district leaders on shared goals and workplace concerns.

Her technical skills helped her aunt, too. During the pandemic, when her aunt needed to move her school counseling classes online, Chafetz helped manage presentations and other technology.

Working with children had begun at summer camp. Scott recalled attending Hunter’s Run in Aston with Meryl and Zach, progressing from campers to counselors. She later worked as the art counselor at Arrowhead, a rival camp from their childhood.

After her death, former students and campers sent contributions to Parker’s education fund, attaching notes about the teacher or counselor they still remembered, Leibowitz said.

Judaism was part of her upbringing, through synagogue, her bat mitzvah and confirmation, and BBYO. As an adult, she became involved at Kesher Israel Congregation in West Chester.

For Parker’s bar mitzvah and her niece Dayna’s bat mitzvah, she hand-loomed their tallitot, arranging time after work to make the prayer shawls, Leibowitz said.

She also cared for her parents during their illnesses. When their father became sick, Scott recalled in his eulogy, she moved in with their mother to help them both. Later, when their mother became ill, Meryl helped care for her, too.

Chafetz chose to raise Parker on her own. Now 14, he remembered delicious dinners, her humor and the volume of her reactions to Eagles games.

Asked what made his mother laugh, he answered simply: “Me.”

Scott remembered her sarcasm and expressive eye rolls, especially when she corrected his pronunciation or grammar. Before sharing a room with an aunt on a trip, she handed over earplugs as a warning about her snoring. Her humor, he said, was affectionate rather than hurtful.

Chafetz and Parker shared Phillies season tickets and traveled to Arizona to see the team play the Diamondbacks. Earlier, Chafetz and her brother had shared season tickets for years and followed the Phillies to other cities.

Her loyalty to Philadelphia teams persisted through illness. After a 12-hour operation, Scott and Leibowitz visited her in intensive care. When she opened her eyes, she asked, “Did the Flyers win?”

Family vacations included cruises and summers in Cape May, where she joined morning walks for coffee, beach outings and Fourth of July fireworks.

When invited to a gathering, Scott said, she immediately thought about what she could cook and bring.

During her final weeks, friends from school and synagogue visited her in the hospital. Congregants helped with meals and transportation. Her rabbi brought a guitar, and the family sang Jewish songs and Billy Joel favorites together.

Parker and his mother also made a butterfly from their painted handprints.

The friendships she had maintained since childhood and built through teaching, camp and synagogue became a source of support for her son.

In his eulogy, Scott promised that those relationships would continue to surround Parker.

“Parker will never walk through this life alone,” he said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.