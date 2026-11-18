When Martin and Ann Itzkowitz hired an inspector to check the condition of their three-story Mount Airy home, he had one unexpected recommendation: get rid of some books.

They filled shelves from floor to ceiling in nearly every room. Ann recalled the inspector warning them about their weight. The couple kept them.

Books, words and performance occupied Itzkowitz throughout his life, from teaching college English to acting on Philadelphia stages and publishing fiction and poetry in retirement.

Martin Edward Itzkowitz, a longtime Philadelphia resident, professor, actor, director and author, died Oct. 17 of heart complications. He was 87.

Born July 7, 1939, in Brownsville, Brooklyn, he grew up in a one-bedroom apartment with his parents, Simon and Anne, and two siblings. The children shared the bedroom; their parents slept on a sofa bed in the living room. His father worked in stores and the garment industry, with periods of illness and unemployment.

Relatives lived nearby, creating a neighborhood Ann Itzkowitz compared to a shtetl. His memories included Pitkin Avenue’s pushcarts and buying knishes from a street vendor.

His grandfather provided his Jewish education at home, reading Torah in Hebrew, translating it into Yiddish and then English. Years later, his own grandchildren would call him Zade.

At Thomas Jefferson High School, an extra class for academically strong students helped develop his intellectual interests and friendships that lasted decades, Ann Itzkowitz said. He graduated from Brooklyn College and earned a master’s degree and doctorate in English at New York University.

He met Ann when he was 18 and she was 15. Her B’nai B’rith Girls group attended a party organized by his college social group in a rented basement. They danced to records, and he took her telephone number. She was drawn to his intelligence and Jewish background. Their marriage lasted 66 years and they raised three children: Seth, Eve and Job.

After teaching at Brooklyn College, Itzkowitz joined Temple University’s faculty in 1965, bringing the couple to Philadelphia. He later taught at what is now Rowan University, in its Department of Writing Arts, edited its literary journal, Glassworks and became a professor emeritus.

He taught creative writing, literature and drama, sometimes asking students to attend Philadelphia productions and write about them. He also edited “Concepts and Cultures: A Reader for Writers,” published in 1995.

“He was basically a very strict, high-standard kind of person,” Ann Itzkowitz said.

A former Temple student who later became Ann Itzkowitz’s friend remembered his demanding approach so vividly that she brought his graded papers to his 80th birthday celebration and jokingly protested the B he had given her.

His son Job Itzkowitz offered another perspective in his eulogy: His father’s greatest professional passions were theater and writing, while teaching introductory composition could frustrate him.

Onstage, Itzkowitz acted in university, community theater and summer stock productions. Ann Itzkowitz recalled his early community theater work as Macduff in “Macbeth” at Allens Lane Art Center, where he also became involved in directing.

Favorite roles included Arthur Goldman in Robert Shaw’s “The Man in the Glass Booth” and Gardner Church in Tina Howe’s “Painting Churches.”

Job Itzkowitz remembered accompanying him to rehearsals as a child, falling asleep in a sleeping bag at the back of a theater. As a teenager, he served as assistant stage manager for a production his father directed.

At home, he adjusted his work schedule around Job’s care while his wife developed her psychology practice. He cooked dinner, cleaned and taught his son household skills.

“My dad was, to me, a lifelong educator with a strong moral compass,” Job Itzkowitz wrote in his eulogy.

When he questioned unions after an introductory economics course, his father, himself a union member, recommended Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.”

As a child learning about the civil rights movement, Job asked whether his father had sided with white people or Black people. His father’s answer, Job Itzkowitz recalled in the eulogy, was direct: “Job, I was on the side of civil rights.”

Jewish life remained central. The family shared Friday-night Shabbat dinners and belonged to Germantown Jewish Centre, where his singing and chanting drew compliments.

For about 30 years, he led a family Seder whose history stretched back more than a century. Roughly 30 relatives gathered from different places, and he brought philosophy and social issues into the discussion.

Retirement gave him more time to write, edit and self-publish. His books included “The Days of Solomon Kahn,” “Undulations,” “Spent Lives” and “Brownsville.” His wife is arranging proofreading of another manuscript, “Bromberg’s Basement,” for possible posthumous publication.

His Jewish upbringing and Brooklyn neighborhood ran through his fiction, Ann Itzkowitz said, particularly “The Days of Solomon Kahn.”

His granddaughter Miriam Itzkowitz sent him her writing from Australia beginning in her high school years. He pushed her to clarify ideas and develop her work, Ann Itzkowitz said. Her own published book became another connection between them. Job Itzkowitz wrote that his father especially delighted in his grandchildren’s pursuits in performance, writing and academics.

His humor continued during his illness. In his eulogy, Job Itzkowitz recalled his father drawing him close to his rehabilitation bed to offer advice: “Don’t get sick.”

From that bed, Itzkowitz also asked whether writing something humorous for his funeral would be in poor taste.

“To which I responded, ‘hey, it’s your funeral,’” his son wrote. “And we laughed.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.