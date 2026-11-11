Letters to the Editor: Nov. 12

Bicycle Rally Aims to Remove ‘Zionist Establishments’ From Philadelphia

(News article, Nov. 5)

I read your article about the Philadelphia bike ride whose goal is to not just boycott establishments they believe support Israel’s policies in Gaza, but to drive them out of the city. I am horrified by this as it brings to mind the anti-Jewish campaign in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s that foreshadowed the Holocaust. I don’t live in Philly, but I have family there, including two grandchildren. To even imagine that they would have to see this, whatever their religion or beliefs, sends a chilling message to them and all others in the community. I hope that the efforts of religious and civic leaders, and the fair-minded people in Philadelphia, will prevail, that there will be no violence, and that whatever people’s personal opinions are will not be allowed to infringe on the rights of others.

Lorryn Wahler

West Orange, New Jersey

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