Le Beaujolais Nouveau est Arrivé, but Rarely Kosher

The kosher world has never really joined the party. Kosher Nouveau does get made, but they come and go, and in many years none reaches American shelves. Kosher Beaujolais itself has a long if spotty history here. Château de la Salle, in the village of Lantignié, made kosher wine in most vintages from the early 1980s, sold in the U.S. mainly under the Abarbanel label.

Duboeuf exported a kosher Beaujolais Villages in 1994, and as recently as 2019 shipped a kosher Nouveau to Israel. The most consistent American option has been Duc de Pagny, a production facilitated by Kosherwine.com. It debuted with the 2016 vintage, after a stretch of about two years with no kosher Nouveau at all. The most recent kosher Nouveau to reach the U.S. was the 2024 Duc de Pagny ($17.99, but sold out). Kosherwine.com also carried a 2024 La Rose Beaujolais Villages Nouveau ($17.99, Beit Din of Paris). I found no kosher 2025 Beaujolais Nouveau on American shelves.