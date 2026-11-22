Volunteering as a firefighter may be an unorthodox choice for an Orthodox Jew, but Joshua Broyde of Elkins Park believes the opportunity is open to more people than they might think.

“If you want to volunteer and you have time to volunteer, anyone can do it,” the Young Israel congregant told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

When Broyde found out that a fire station nearby was about to close due to a dearth of firefighters, he mentioned to his wife that he wanted to volunteer, but she said jokingly he wouldn’t pass the physical exam, he said. Yet signing up turned out to be surprisingly easy, and any “reasonably healthy” and “reasonably able-bodied” person should be able to pass the physical test, as long as that person doesn’t have a medical condition such as a heart murmur.

“You don’t need the physique of Jack Reacher to be a useful firefighter,” he said he tells people.

Once he started volunteering, Broyde, who in civilian life works as an artificial intelligence customer engineer at Google, discovered he was filling a need that not enough people were filling. Volunteerism has gone down in the last few decades, he said, so the fire company will work with anyone who is willing to give their time. For example, he knew a firefighter who feared climbing ladders, so they worked with him and gave him other supporting roles. His wife was anxious about his entering burning buildings, so although he became certified as an interior firefighter, he only did exterior work. He also said that few women consider this path, but he encourages them to take it up, as well.

For Broyde, volunteering reflected his deep value of giving to the community, a value he inculcates in his children, who were very proud of his firefighting work and were disappointed when he had to step down because a new job with longer commuting time meant he could no longer take calls. He has continued serving in a different capacity, however, joining the board of the fire company instead and getting involved in fundraising.

He hastened to add, however, it’s the firefighters who are needed more.

“You can imagine a fire company without a board in principle, [but] you couldn’t imagine a fire company without firefighters,” he explained.

The erstwhile firefighter said volunteering did not affect his religious observance. The other volunteers were welcoming and accepting, and he didn’t see a conflict between taking calls on Shabbat and chagim and his observance of those days because of pikuach nefesh, risk to human life, which overrides these considerations.

Volunteering as a firefighter brought Broyde into contact with the wider Elkins Park community and affected his relationship with the community in several ways. Working from home meant that he didn’t meet people much beyond shul, so working at the station meant interacting with people he wouldn’t normally connect with; he said he appreciated the spirit of “camaraderie” among the team. It also meant getting “to know other people and be part of a different community that is also fun and interesting,” and he “learned a lot from that,” he said.

Broyde said that he also found much value in giving beyond the Orthodox community.

“More broadly, also I would say that it enabled me to participate and give back more beyond just the Orthodox community that I’m a part of — and I really enjoy — but it kind of enabled me to connect with” the broader community, “which I enjoyed and I found very valuable,” he said.

One incident stuck with him because of the lesson he learned from it. He once answered a call for a small exterior fire. He said it was in the middle of the day on Yom Tov, and most of the volunteers were working. That meant the only people available to answer the call were the driver and two other firefighters. Although it was a small fire, “it reinforced to me that if you’re not there, it might be that no one is there,” he said. This hammered home the point to him of the importance of stepping up to volunteer.

“It’s not for everyone, and it’s not for everyone all the time,” he said, but volunteering when you can as much as you can provides great value.

For this reason, when asked for a parting thought, he said he just wants to “reiterate” that “anyone who’s saying to themselves, ‘This is something that I’m interested in, but I might not be able to do it, or I don’t think I can do it,’ they’re wrong, and they can totally do it.”

“So that’s just something that I like to emphasize to anyone … you could be a volunteer firefighter if you want to,” he added. “Overall, it’s a very rewarding experience.”