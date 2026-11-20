Shira Li Bartov | JTA

Italy has passed a bill aimed at combating antisemitism, prompting backlash from opponents who say that it could restrict criticism of Israel.

The legislation, which enshrined a contentious definition of antisemitism, was approved on Tuesday in the Italian parliament’s lower house. It received 147 votes, with 93 lawmakers against it and five abstaining.

The measure incorporates a working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) into national law. This definition is supported by many mainstream Jewish organizations and has been adopted or endorsed by 48 countries, though many have not made it legally binding.

Opponents say the definition conflates antisemitism with some forms of Israel criticism. The IHRA framework lists contemporary examples of antisemitism that include denying Jewish people the right to self-determination, calling Israel a “racist endeavor” and comparing “contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”