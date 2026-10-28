Israeli Election Primer: What Jewish Americans Need to Know

For many Americans, the U.S. political system begs more questions than it answers. Imagine, then, voters in the U.S. trying to decipher Israeli politics and elections, which are not just foreign in the literal sense, but also foreign in their operations.

This week, Israeli elections took place, potentially reshaping the nation amid nearly unprecedented international attention brought on by the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, war in Gaza and the Palestinian issue.

For Jewish readers who want to keep tabs on what’s going on in the Jewish homeland but have next to no knowledge of what to look for, we’ve got you covered.

How the Israeli Electoral System Works

Every four years, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is reshaped. Its 120 members are up for election, although it’s not as simple as writing a name on a piece of paper and casting your ballot. In Israel, voters are actually voting for parties — not people.

Before each election day, every one of the nation’s parties (the outgoing Knesset has 13 parties represented) creates a list of candidates. When voters cast their votes, they are ranking parties, who then assign representatives to the Knesset based on the proportion of votes they receive. If a party were to receive a quarter of the votes, that would mean it gets to assign representatives for a quarter of the Knesset’s seats. However, a party must reach the minimum threshold of 3.25% of the vote to earn a single seat.

Unlike in the United States where representatives are tied to geographic locations like districts (the House) or states (the Senate), all Israelis choose from the same options.

The Knesset holds the responsibility of choosing a prime minister, who is elected for a seven-year term. This is where it gets really complicated — because no party in Israeli history has won an outright majority of the Knesset seats, it has never been as simple as a majority immediately agreeing and voting in a new executive leader. Instead, parties form coalitions based on political strategy and ideology, hashing out who they either want to support — or maybe more importantly, want to prevent — from taking power.

That process is led by the president, who is largely a symbolic figure in Israeli politics. The president chooses a member of the new Knesset to form the government. That chosen member is typically the leader of the party that receives the most votes. If that person cannot do so in the allotted time, a new person is chosen. If the process continues to come up empty, new elections are scheduled and Israelis head back to the polls.

The discussions between parties often include dealmaking along the lines of policy priorities. A majority party, for example, might agree to place extra emphasis on part of the agenda of a smaller party if said party uses its votes to support the majority party’s coalition.

Will Netanyahu’s Reign Continue?

Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Israel, and has become synonymous with the country even as he faces struggles in support domestically amid corruption charges and questions over security relating to the Oct. 7 attacks. A poll published by i24NEWS and conducted by Direct Polls projects Netanyahu’s coalition coming in at 59 seats, which would fall just short of a majority.

Who Is the Opposition?

While in the United States a faltering right-wing leader like Netanyahu may indicate a surge in support for left-wing candidates, that is not the case in Israel. Centrists and right-wing candidates are still the prevailing favorites aside from Netanyahu, with former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman all representing popular options that swing what most Americans would consider to be right of center.

Former general Yair Golan represents left-wing interests in the country, leading the party “The Democrats,” a relatively new group that is essentially a coalition in and of itself, made up of what’s left of historical leftist parties in Israel.

When Will We Know the Results?

As stated, elections in Israel are not as simple as projecting results with exit polls, with everything being wrapped up relatively neatly within a day or two. Instead, the long process began on Tuesday and will carry on until votes are cast, deals are made, coalitions are formed and — finally — a single prime minister is chosen and able to assemble a government. Regardless of how long it takes, the election could have significant implications for Israel’s political future and its relationship with Jewish Americans.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com