Editorial: Iran’s Dangerous Misreading of the Midterms

Iran may be emerging from eight months of war militarily weakened but politically emboldened. That paradox, sharpened by last week’s American midterm elections, presents a dangerous new challenge for Washington, Israel and the Middle East.

Tehran’s leaders have greeted the Democratic sweep as vindication. They see a president weakened by an unpopular war, an incoming Congress determined to constrain him and an American electorate weary of mounting costs. Their threats and taunts suggest they believe the political momentum has shifted in their favor. Perhaps it has. But Iran should not confuse American political frustration with American strategic surrender.

The war has inflicted enormous damage on Iran’s military capabilities and economy. Yet Tehran continues to threaten retaliation, disrupt regional shipping and resist concessions that might produce a durable settlement. Its bravado may conceal substantial weakness, but it also reflects a calculation that Washington’s domestic divisions can be exploited.

That calculation creates particular dangers for Israel. An emboldened Iran might conclude that renewed strikes against Israel

would demonstrate strength while exploiting Washington’s diminished appetite for confrontation. Such an attack would be a monumental miscalculation, inviting devastating Israeli retaliation and potentially drawing America into precisely the escalation its voters have rejected.

Israel faces its own difficult choices. It cannot ignore credible threats or allow Iran to rebuild capabilities that endanger its security. But it must also recognize that American political support for renewed military action is increasingly uncertain. The relationship between Israeli security imperatives and American political constraints has become considerably more complicated.

Trump, meanwhile, faces a dilemma. He acknowledges that the war contributed to Republican losses but insists he would make the same decision again. Retreating without meaningful concessions would undermine his claims of success. Escalating could deepen the public opposition that helped produce the midterm results.

The president may seek to assign responsibility elsewhere. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, already facing criticism over the war’s conduct, is increasingly vulnerable. But replacing a defense secretary would not resolve the underlying strategic questions or relieve the president of responsibility.

Congress has every right to demand an accounting. What has the war accomplished? What Iranian capabilities remain? What would further military operations achieve, and at what cost? But Democrats promising to end the war must answer equally difficult questions. What nuclear restrictions would constitute an acceptable settlement? How would compliance be verified? What protections would reassure Israel and America’s Gulf partners? And what happens if Tehran exploits a ceasefire to rebuild?

These are not arguments for indefinite warfare. They are essential questions about what ending it should accomplish. An emboldened Iran and a politically wounded American president could misread each other’s intentions, turning calculated threats into renewed confrontation. Israel could become the immediate target of that miscalculation, with consequences extending far beyond its borders.

The midterms have changed the political balance in Washington. They have not eliminated Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its regional threats or Israel’s legitimate security concerns. Iran should not mistake an American election for an American capitulation. And Washington should not mistake the ability to continue fighting for a strategy to achieve peace.