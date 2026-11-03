Gravestones of Herzl’s Grandparents Unveiled on Mount Herzl

The gravestones of Theodor Herzl’s grandparents were unveiled on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl on Monday, exactly 109 years after the Balfour Declaration.

Shimon Aryeh (Leib) and Rivka Herzl, grandparents of the founder of modern political Zionism, were reinterred at Mount Herzl in August after their remains were brought to Israel from Serbia.

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel, Keren Hayesod chairman Eli Hazan and ZAKA Director-General Tzvi Hassid attended Monday’s ceremony, along with public representatives and members of the Herzl family.

“Even today, there are those who try to disconnect Herzl from his Jewish roots and portray Zionism as a movement that broke away from tradition,” Hagoel said at the ceremony. “Today, here on Mount Herzl, the historical truth stands before us. It is no coincidence that we are standing here on the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.”

The couple was buried on Aug. 5 in the Herzl family plot in a state ceremony attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Their reinterment followed some four years of diplomatic, religious and logistical efforts involving the World Zionist Organization, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the Military Rabbinate, ZAKA and Serbian authorities.

The effort produced an unexpected discovery when officials opened what was believed to be Shimon Leib’s grave in Zemun, Serbia, in July and found it empty. His remains were eventually located beside his wife Rivka’s grave.