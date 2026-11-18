About 300 people turned out Sunday to the Bala Cynwyd campus of Gratz College to see the joy of learning in action.

Gratz held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate its newly renovated CommonSpace, a space open to the public for learning, connecting or simply enjoying a coffee and pastry.

Gratz President Zev Eleff mentioned joy in explaining how the new addition will connect Jewish learning to the broader Jewish community.

“What we really want is joy,” he said. “I want people when they’re here and they’re interacting with the Gratz CommonSpace to feel a great sense of joy, and I think that continues on to learning as well.”

The cutting of the yellow ribbon took place outside in front of the doors to Gratz and was conducted with a pair of giant golden scissors. Presiding over the ceremony were Pennsylvania state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, the former and current chairs of the Gratz board, and Eleff.

Tara Cherwony, campus operations director of CommonSpace, said the new rooms aim to provide a gathering space to connect Gratz with the local community. This will accomplish something new, because all of Gratz’s programs are otherwise remote, she told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

The new space will offer learning opportunities, with events planned daily, including learning courses and social functions. “We want this place to be the space for this community. We will have a kosher café as well,” she added.

A kosher café will also attract the Orthodox community, and indeed, Jews sporting kippot dotted the crowd of diverse groups of people.

The idea of coffee and pastry seemed to hold universal appeal.

Staff member Ann Flannery reflected on that being the very thing that had been missing before Gratz opened CommonSpace.

“I think that it’s a place where the surrounding community can come and congregate and share ideas and get a nice cup of coffee that was not possible before in the previous campus,” she said.

Elizabeth Japha, another staff member, said that success in five years will look like “a lively space for people to eat pastries, drink coffee, engage in scholarship and conversation about the Jewish community at large.”

State Sen. Cappelletti said that this will strengthen relationships between communities.

“To have a place to come where you can see each other as human and … enjoy time together is a beautiful thing, and I’m grateful that Gratz College is creating that with CommonSpace,” she said.

Liz Berger, a Ph.D. student who also works for UNESCO, said that new space will not only create local relationships but also international ones. Her work with UNESCO takes her to far-flung countries like Australia, and just that day she met someone interested in her work there who could connect her to people who want to support “some of the recovery efforts of the Jewish community in Australia. That’s the linkage between the local and the international.”

“So I see Gratz as an institution that is taking sort of a major role in bridging the local with the international,” she said.

Members of the community expressed enthusiasm about the new space, which, in addition to the café, includes a room equipped with an arcade, a children’s arts and crafts station and a comfortable couch.

Judah Bellin said he was “impressed by how Gratz has managed to bring together a very diverse group of Jewish organizations, institutions under one roof, and it’s just really exciting to see something like this in the community.”

“My son’s already in the arcade. I know people who pray here. I know that they’re having academic events, so I’m looking forward to seeing everything that they have to offer,” he added.

Likewise, Amrom Obstfeld said he saw this as a way to bring people together who might not otherwise connect.

“We’re all here, but we’re not connected. So this is a great new place, other than synagogue or shul or whatever, to get connected with each other,” he said.

Both political leaders who spoke to Philadelphia Jewish Exponent expressed their support for CommonSpace, saying they would do everything they could to help Gratz.

When asked what local government could do, Gilda Kramer, Ward 13 commissioner for Lower Merion Township, said, “Whatever we can.”

“I’ve worked closely with Gratz College over the last couple of years on issues ranging from zoning issues to — the funniest one was when the elevator wasn’t installed and they had a wedding coming,” and she scrambled to get the help needed to resolve the issue in time for the wedding, “so the bride and groom were not disappointed.”

Cappelletti also said she helps with whatever is needed.

“As a state senator, I’m happy to support Gratz College when they reach out looking for grant funding or directions to look for funding, whether it’s from the state or other opportunities,” Cappelletti said. “I write letters of support to help ensure that they may get that money, and it’s always a pleasure to help them.”

“It is my job as a state senator to ensure the success of a beautiful institution like this,” she added.

dbucholz@midatlanticmedia.com