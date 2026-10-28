Editorial: French by Birth. Strangers by Choice?

France’s streets are burning, and the explanations are arriving almost as quickly as the images. For some, the culprit is Muslim immigration. For others, it’s poverty, failing schools and an unresponsive government.

Neither explanation establishes who caused the current violence. And there is no reliable evidence that Muslims or immigrants organized the riots. But that uncertainty should not prevent France from confronting a deeper and increasingly troubling problem.

France has nearly 8 million immigrants, 11.6% of its population. Yet the most disturbing question concerns people who aren’t immigrants at all. Many French citizens of immigrant ancestry were born there, educated there and have never called another country home. Why, generations later, do some still regard French society as something foreign?

Discrimination and economic exclusion explain part of the estrangement. But they cannot explain it all. Some individuals and organizations actively encourage separation, cultivating resentment toward the country whose citizenship and protections they enjoy. That is not a failure of government alone. It is also a failure of responsibility.

And here France’s Muslim religious and communal leadership deserves more than another polite request for cooperation. We need to examine what they are teaching when the cameras are off.

In 2021, Muslim organizations endorsed a charter affirming the compatibility of Islam with France’s republican principles. Admirable words. But what happens in the mosques, religious schools and community institutions where young people form their understanding of the society around them? When religious leaders preach contempt for French institutions, encourage intolerance or portray integration as betrayal, they are not preserving faith. They are cultivating alienation. Where others know this is happening and refuse to challenge it, their silence deserves scrutiny.

These are serious accusations, and they must be directed at those responsible, not at French Muslims collectively. Many Muslim leaders work to strengthen civic participation and reject extremism. Their efforts deserve recognition and support. But no community can demand acceptance while allowing its most divisive voices to define its public character. Leaders who claim authority must accept accountability. Condemning violence after the fact is no substitute for confronting the attitudes that can make hostility seem virtuous.

France’s government has obligations, too: enforce the law, punish violence and intimidation, provide meaningful education and employment opportunities, and insist that civic responsibilities accompany citizenship. Religious freedom must be protected. Religious exceptionalism that violates others’ rights must not be indulged.

Could this be America’s future? Not inevitably. American identity has generally allowed newcomers to become Americans without abandoning their faith or heritage. Our Muslim population is more diverse, and surveys reveal substantial pride in being both Muslim and American. That distinction matters.

But America’s relative success is no excuse for complacency. France’s tragedy is not simply that it admitted millions of immigrants. It is that, generations later, some of their descendants remain estranged from the only country they have ever known.

Citizenship cannot be reduced to a passport, nor integration to a government program. Both require a commitment to something larger than one’s community of origin. And those who teach the next generation to reject that commitment must bear responsibility for the divisions they perpetuate.