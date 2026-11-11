Opinion: El-Sayed Is No John Kennedy

Gerard Leval

“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”

Everyone who watched the 1988 debate between Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, the Democratic candidate for vice president, and Sen. Dan Quayle, the Republican candidate for vice president, certainly remembers this famous takedown by Bentsen.

When, in his response to Bentsen’s tongue-lashing accusations about his youth, lack of accomplishment and rather modest reputation, Quayle had the audacity to compare himself to the late President Kennedy, Bentsen was ready for him. Although Quayle became vice president, he never lived down his dramatically failed attempt to compare himself to the 35th president of the United States.

I was reminded of this when, just recently, Abdul El-Sayed, while running for the Michigan Senate seat, attempted to evoke Kennedy in an effort to use Kennedy’s religion as a shield against allegations about El-Sayed’s ideology. In response to various attacks on El-Sayed’s refusal to distance himself from Hassan Piker and the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, even as El-Sayed vigorously asserted his Muslim identity, El-Sayed suggested that the attacks on him were analogous to the attacks against the Catholic Kennedy as he ran for president. He sought to invoke those attacks on Kennedy as a means of deflecting the attacks on himself.

John Kennedy was only the second Catholic to be nominated for president by a major political party (Alfred E. Smith, being the first, in his losing contest against Herbert Hoover). As such, he faced accusations of having a loyalty problem. It was asserted that a Catholic, by dint of his religion, would be a kind of puppet of the Pope; that he could not be president because his principal loyalty would be to the Vatican and not to the United States.

However, Kennedy skillfully confronted this issue. In a 1960 address to a group of Protestant clergy gathered in Houston, he headed off the claim quite directly and thoughtfully.

Kennedy focused on the emphasis of the Founding Fathers on the right of every citizen to profess a personal religious belief so long as that belief was held as a private matter.

His confrontation with the issue of dual loyalty, an issue so often leveled against Jews, was highlighted by the statement that he believed “in a president whose religious views are his own private affair, neither imposed by him upon the nation, or imposed by the nation upon him as a condition to holding that office.”

This stands in stark contrast to El-Sayed’s cavorting publicly with the Muslim ideologue, Piker, repeatedly refusing to denounce Piker’s Islamist ideology and expressing very public opinions that reek of an Islamist perspective that is openly antisemitic, not to mention anti-American.

When Kennedy was called upon to defend his Catholic faith, the United States had not had to face a rather recent and murderous attack by people proclaiming their adherence to that religion. The world had not been witness to barbaric killings by terrorists in the name of Kennedy’s faith. There had not been mass demonstrations seeking the destruction of a U.S. ally by Catholics because of religious differences with that ally. Other than the mere fact that Kennedy was a professing Catholic, there was little to differentiate Kennedy from people practicing other mainline faiths.

Kennedy’s candidacy for the presidency occurred at a time when he had already served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for an aggregate of some 14 years. He was a published author, winner of the Pulitzer Price, a well-known public figure on the national stage and someone who did not wear his religious ideology on his sleeve.

El-Sayed is a very different person. He has never held elective office. His publications are few and insignificant. He is not much known outside of his home state. His politics seem heavily focused on his hatred and disdain for Israel and his support of Islamist ideology. He has refused to distance himself from the nation that is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism with an unremitting animus for America and the West: the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was audacious of El-Sayed to evoke the memory of John Kennedy in defense of his candidacy. There is little doubt that Kennedy, the Boston aristocrat who was a quintessential centrist Democrat with little ideological baggage, would not have sympathized with the sharp-tongued anti-Israel ideologue that is El-Sayed. He likely would have found El-Sayed’s religio-ideological baggage unacceptable, and he would not have appreciated the use of his carefully cultivated career and reputation to support El-Sayed’s, hopefully, short-lived one. The Democratic Party that was his tent would not have been big enough to welcome an El-Sayed.

I remember Jack Kennedy. I respected Jack Kennedy. Mr. El-Sayed, is, assuredly, no Jack Kennedy. He should not have used the martyred president as a shield to ward off fully justifiable criticism of his inexcusable affiliations and rhetoric.

Gerard Leval is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of a national law firm.