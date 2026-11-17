Aaron Bandler | JNS

The U.S. Department of Education said on Monday that it opened a new investigation of the School District of Philadelphia, which has about 200,000 students and 330 schools, for allegedly failing to uphold a 2024 agreement to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.

The investigation follows an Oct. 21 report from the House Education and Workforce Committee, which found that Jewish students continue to “face hostile environments” in the district. The Education Department cited allegations that a teacher displayed an inverted red triangle symbol, associated with Hamas, in a classroom and that district officials failed to sufficiently address complaints of antisemitic bullying.

The 2024 resolution agreement resolved an earlier investigation by the department, which found that the district failed to investigate reports of Jew-hatred adequately, respond to complaints or maintain required records. The agreement required the district to take steps to address discrimination and harassment, including staff training and improved record-keeping.

Kimberly Richey, assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights, stated that the department “will ensure that all students are treated equally under the law and that the district upholds its own agreement in preventing antisemitic discrimination and addressing harassment.”

The district told JNS that it was “very disappointed” by the announcement and said that it has remained in regular contact with the department about its efforts to comply with the agreement.

The district said that the Education Department provided “very little feedback or acknowledgment” of its efforts and had not contacted it about the congressional committee’s report before announcing the investigation.

“We reiterate that antisemitism has no place in our schools, and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously,” the district told JNS. “The district does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class. We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff.”