D’var Torah: Your Only One

Rabbi David Levin

This week’s Torah portion is Vayera: Genesis 18:1 — 22:24

Every rabbi’s child knows the sound of a car pulling out of the driveway.

Twice in this week’s parshah, someone asks ayeh, meaning “where.” The first time, three strangers have just eaten at Abraham’s table and ask him, “Ayeh Sarah ishtecha?” Where is Sarah, your wife? He answers, “There, in the tent.” He has spent the afternoon serving strangers, yet they ask about the person at home.

The second time, Isaac asks.

Between those two questions, the phrase “vayashkem Avraham baboker,” Abraham rose early, appears three times. He rises early to look down at the smoke of Sodom (the city he’d argued with God to save). He rises early to send Hagar and Ishmael away. He rises early to saddle the donkey for the trip to Moriah.

Put those mornings alongside the most daring thing Abraham ever says, when he challenges God face-to-face. Regarding Sodom, a city of strangers to whom he owes nothing, Abraham asks: “Shall the Judge of all the Earth do wrong?” When God tells Abraham to send one of his sons away and then to take the other up to the mountain as a burnt offering, Abraham says nothing. Abraham’s oratory is directed at strangers. His alacrity lies in giving up his children.

I know this man. Most rabbis do. We’re off early for the morning minyan or breakfast, the hospital, the house where someone died, or meetings that run into the night, and we’re back home very late. Our kids call themselves RKs, Rabbi’s Kids, and any one of them will tell you that “your mother is helping so many people” is pretty much useless to a child who just wanted her at the recital. The holiness of the work makes it even worse. How do you resent a parent for being at a shiva house?

Father and son walk together, and Isaac speaks for the only time in the story. “Avi,” my father. Abraham replies “hineni b’ni,” “Here I am, my son.” It’s the same hineni he gave to God a few verses earlier. For a moment, his child receives what God receives.

Then Isaac says: Here are the fire and the wood, but where is the lamb for the offering? Abraham replies: God will see to the lamb, my son.

He’s there for a moment, but he doesn’t tell the truth. A child asks a personal question and receives a theological answer. They ask, “Where are you going, and why does it cost me?” The answer concerns God and the community. All of it is true, but none of it answers the question.

Under that “why” lies the desire every child has: to be singled out, to be known as my child, not one of many. God names Isaac in those very words: “et bincha, et yechidcha, asher ahavta, et Yitzchak.” “Your son, your only one, whom you love, Isaac.” The Torah gives Abraham no answer. Rashi’s midrash offers a response heard in the gap: I have two sons, and I love them both. Only then does God give the name. Abraham needs to be told which of the two is his only one. A rabbi’s love can and does extend to many. The child needs to hear “yechidcha.” What the child hears is “one of many,” and that is where resentment begins.

The honest answer to Isaac’s ayeh is you. That’s the answer Abraham can’t give. The Torah doesn’t pretend it was a benign evasion. From that point on, father and son never speak again. Abraham returns to his servants, and Isaac is not mentioned. In the next parshah, Sarah dies in Hebron, and Abraham goes to mourn her. He was not in the tent.

I don’t want to tell rabbis to stay home. Someone has to answer the call at 2 a.m. But when our kids ask ayeh, do they get an answer about God or an answer from us?

When Abraham dies, the two sons he’d given up in the early morning bury him together. Harry Chapin’s 1974 song “Cat’s in the Cradle” (co-written with his wife, Sandy) has a very different ending: an old father calls his adult son, who has no time for him, and realizes that the son has become just like him. The Torah shows us the sons at the grave. I don’t know whether that’s more hopeful than Chapin’s ending, or whether a funeral is the moment when grown-up children finally make time.

Do our children have to wait that long?

Rabbi David Levin is president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Philadelphia and founder of Jewish Relationships Initiative.