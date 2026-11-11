Editorial: Democrats Won. Now Comes the Hard Part.

The celebrations are barely over, and already Washington is preparing for another two years of confrontation. Democrats have won control of both houses of Congress, delivering a substantial rebuke to President Donald Trump. They now possess the power to investigate his administration, subpoena witnesses and challenge his policies.

The temptation to use those powers aggressively is understandable. But winning an election is not a mandate for endless political warfare. Democrats have an opportunity to demonstrate that they can do more than oppose Trump. They should not squander it.

There are legitimate reasons to investigate presidential conduct. Credible allegations of corruption, abuse of authority and violations of law deserve serious examination. Congressional oversight is an essential constitutional responsibility. Investigations that expose wrongdoing, recover public funds or prevent future abuses can accomplish important things.

But accountability and retribution are different. One seeks facts, remedies and institutional safeguards. The other seeks political satisfaction. A Congress that confuses the two risks neglecting the work Americans elected it to perform.

The warning signs are already visible. Rep. Robert Garcia, expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, greeted the election results with an unmistakable message: “LAWYER UP.” Other Democrats are discussing extensive investigations into Trump’s administration and business interests.

Some inquiries may prove necessary. But another two years dominated by subpoenas, televised confrontations and competing accusations would consume enormous time, money and political goodwill, with little assurance of improving Americans’ lives.

And there is no shortage of work demanding attention. Housing costs remain beyond the reach of too many families. Health insurance premiums strain household budgets. Immigration policy needs a sustainable approach combining border security with fairness. Federal debt continues to grow. Education, infrastructure and economic opportunity present challenges that cannot be resolved through congressional hearings.

Democrats campaigned on many of these concerns. Now they should identify a manageable number of priorities, develop specific proposals and tell voters what they intend to accomplish before the next election. Success should be measured not by hearings conducted or political points scored, but by legislation advanced, agreements reached and problems addressed.

That will require dealing with Trump, who remains president for another two years and retains his veto power. Compromise will sometimes be difficult, perhaps impossible. But divided government need not mean governmental paralysis. Both parties should be expected to explain what they are prepared to accomplish together and why they cannot agree on the rest.

Nor should Democrats assume that rejecting Republican control means voters have embraced every element of their agenda. Electoral victory creates an opportunity to govern, not an exemption from demonstrating results.

Congress can pursue serious oversight while maintaining a disciplined legislative agenda. Investigations should have defined purposes, credible evidence and meaningful objectives beyond embarrassing political opponents. They should not become the organizing principle of the next two years.

Trump will remain a central figure in American politics. Democrats need not make him the center of everything they do. Voters have given Democrats the power to challenge the president. The more important test is whether they can use that power to accomplish something for the country.