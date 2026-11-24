Israel’s latest election has produced an uncomfortable result for Benjamin Netanyahu. His political bloc lost its parliamentary majority, Arab voters turned out in unprecedented numbers, and the future government may depend on the support of Arab lawmakers. Netanyahu’s response has been to question the legitimacy of the election. The more disturbing question is whether he accepts the legitimacy of those voters.

As renowned author and podcaster Daniel Gordis and former Jerusalem Post editor Yaakov Katz observed in a recent discussion, Netanyahu’s allegations of election fraud cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of Israeli democracy. Election authorities have found no evidence of systematic fraud capable of invalidating the results, although investigations into specific allegations continue.

The numbers explain the political anxiety. Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats, Gadi Eisenkot’s Jewish-led bloc has 48, and the Arab parties have 19. Neither major bloc can govern alone. Arab voters, exercising precisely the same democratic rights as their Jewish neighbors, may determine Israel’s next government. That prospect has provoked an extraordinary backlash.

Gordis highlighted a particularly ugly example: a religious-nationalist publication depicted newly elected Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana, a decorated former commando and fighter pilot, wearing Arab-associated imagery because Arab lawmakers supported his election. Apparently, even an impeccable Zionist and military pedigree becomes suspect when Arab votes help secure political office.

The underlying message is unmistakable: Arab citizens may vote, but their votes become objectionable when they matter.

There are legitimate questions about the positions of individual Arab parties, their attitudes toward Israel’s Jewish identity and their willingness to condemn terrorism. Those questions deserve serious examination. Political cooperation requires agreement on fundamental principles, and no party is automatically entitled to join a governing coalition. But that is different from treating Arab participation itself as disqualifying.

Indeed, Netanyahu once argued for integrating Arab citizens and their political representatives into Israel’s political process. His apparent reversal invites an obvious question: Did Arab participation become unacceptable only when it threatened his continued rule?

Israel’s Declaration of Independence promises equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants, irrespective of religion, race or sex. That promise is not conditional on election results. Nor is Israel’s identity as a Jewish state compromised by honoring the democratic rights of its Arab citizens.

The practical implications extend beyond coalition arithmetic. A substantial minority that participates in elections but is told its representatives cannot legitimately influence government has little reason to believe the political system welcomes its participation. That alienation serves neither Israel’s security nor its social cohesion.

Eisenkot faces difficult coalition choices. He should insist that any governing arrangement respect Israel’s Jewish and democratic character and its security obligations. But he should not accept the proposition that Arab support contaminates an otherwise legitimate parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu is entitled to fight for his political future. He is not entitled to redefine democratic legitimacy according to whether the voters favor him.

The test of Israeli democracy is not whether Arab citizens are permitted to cast ballots. It is whether Israel’s leaders are prepared to respect those ballots when they change who holds power.