Giving and receiving are two sides of the same coin, according to Sima Chana Coe, founder and president of Chesed Philly.

Many volunteers at Chesed Philly, an organization that provides kosher food for Shabbat to needy families, started out as recipients — and, in fact, this was Chesed Philly’s origin story.

Coe moved to Elkins Park following a marriage that produced a blended family of 12 children ranging in age from 6 to 16. While she found help and resources for her family, the food they received often did not match their needs. As soon as they found their financial footing, she set out to establish an organization that could fill what she saw as an unmet need in the community.

While her vision for Chesed Philly expands beyond providing Shabbat food, currently the organization sends food to more than 110 families every week in a way that protects their dignity and privacy and that is also tailored to their specific needs.

A former recipient-turned-volunteer, who wished to remain anonymous, described the process to Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. She said that when she would arrive at the warehouse, she would pack boxes labeled with numbers beginning with 613, the number of mitzvot in the Torah.

“It just reminds you [that this is] such a mitzvah,” she said. “It’s so beautiful; all things around you are constantly a mitzvah, are constantly reminding you of the kindness and sensitivity” that goes into creating each box.

For example, she said that great care goes into ensuring that every food item is at the perfect temperature to prevent spoilage. Because each family’s needs are different, no food box is the same. What’s more, she never knew the names of any recipients; the boxes were coded by number only. There was also no contact with the drivers. This protected the privacy and anonymity of families receiving aid.

“Every little thing has to be as perfect as possible for the people because they deserve just to feel special and taken care of,” she said, which is exactly how receiving aid from Chesed Philly made her feel.

The former volunteer said that she had started cancer treatments a few months before her husband lost his job, and during the year and a half of his unemployment, Chesed Philly became a lifeline. When she started recovering but had not yet returned to work, she decided to give back to the community by volunteering for the very organization that had helped her.

“Chesed Philly in my life has been so wonderful in that it gave me a sense of being taken care of when I was in need, but also at the same time … I felt like I was giving as well,” she said.

“When I felt like at a very low point … Chesed Philly came and gave me that purpose,” she explained, adding that the experience changed her life.

Doing chesed in this way also made her feel connected to the families in the community although she knew them only by the numbers on the boxes.

“I knew that people were getting help from all over, and I knew I was being part of that help, and it just made me feel closer to the community,” she said.

Coe said with financial struggle being nearly universal, she aims to destigmatize receiving aid while growing her organization.

“There’s a giver and a recipient, and they’re actually both receiving and they’re both giving,” she said. “When you send food to a friend who had a baby, they’re not embarrassed to accept … And you’re not embarrassed to give it to them.”

“You’re both involved in the same chesed, and this should really be applied to any type of chesed that you do,” she added, insisting that those who receive are also giving, by providing those who want to help with the opportunity to do so.

Coe said she has received messages of profound thanks from recipients of the food program.

“This year I had no idea how we were going to get through [Passover] with the extra struggles of financial pressure,” one recipient wrote. “When I got home and unpacked everything, I almost started to break down in tears, your organization thought of everything we would need. I mean everything.”

“We are a relatively big family and wanted to express our deepest thank you to EVERYBODY who makes these food boxes happen every week and holidays,” another family wrote. “I am so grateful that my children get to eat fresh fruits, vegetables and delicious meat and chicken. I wish you could see how perfect and life-giving these boxes have been for us. It has literally EVERYTHING we need for that week!”

Coe grew emotional when discussing her vision for Chesed Philly. She had recently met with the organizers of ChesedChicago, who showed her their clothing initiative. She said that seeing what was to all appearances a beautiful clothing store that makes people who can’t afford basic needs feel special and dignified brought tears to her eyes, and this is the kind of initiative she wants to bring to Philadelphia.

“I’m davening that the right people get involved so that we can bring amazing things to Philadelphia,” she concluded.