By Leslie Feldman

For Brandi Lerner, the 2027 JCC Maccabi Games in Philadelphia are more than a major community event. They are an opportunity to bring Jewish families together, create meaningful connections for the next generation, and share the pride she feels for her Jewish community and hometown. As one of the chairs of the 2027 Games, Lerner is drawing on her lifelong commitment to Jewish communal life to help make the experience unforgettable for athletes, families, volunteers and visitors.

Although Lerner did not participate in the JCC Maccabi Games as a young person, the Games have become an important part of her family’s Jewish journey. Her husband competed in golf for Team Philly in the 1990s. Her daughter, Chloe, has participated in the Junior JCC Maccabi Games on the girls soccer team for the past two years and her son, Ethan, represented Team Philly in golf at the Toronto Games this past summer.

For Lerner, watching her children experience the excitement and connection of the Games has been especially meaningful.

“Growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, attending a local day camp and being involved in Jewish youth groups always gave me a sense of belonging and connection to other Jewish kids and teens,” she explained. “While I love their beautifully diverse social circles and would not change them for the world, they do not have the same connection to other Jewish kids through synagogue, camp, school and youth groups the way my husband and I did growing up. The Maccabi Games have given them this connection.”

The impact was immediate. Chloe had an incredible experience playing soccer in the Junior Games, while Ethan was so energized by his experience in Toronto that he asked within the first 24 hours whether he could participate again the following year.

“They both experienced the magnitude of pride and connection with Jewish peers that they had not yet experienced,” Lerner said. “They are my ‘why.’ I am hoping to get other families involved in the Games, hoping their children have the same wonderful experience mine have had.”

As a Games chair, Lerner is focused on bringing people together and ensuring that everyone who wants to contribute has an opportunity to do so. She recognizes that an event of this magnitude requires the support, enthusiasm and talents of an entire community.

“One of the biggest responsibilities I have so far with the Games is bringing together the right people and making sure there is a seat at the table for all who want to help,” she said. “This event truly takes a village, and I have been talking with friends from all parts of my life, finding ways to get them excited for the Games and find a way to get them involved, as we all have something to offer.”

Her vision for the 2027 Games extends well beyond the athletic competitions. At a time when division and antisemitism continue to challenge communities across the country, Lerner sees the Games as an opportunity to demonstrate Jewish pride, build meaningful relationships and bring people together.

“We live in a world with so much division and hate, where antisemitism is at an all-time high,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for our non-Jewish friends and community members to show support for us and those coming to visit our wonderful city.”

And she hopes that everyone who comes to Philadelphia leaves with a lasting appreciation for what makes the city and its Jewish community so special.

“I hope everyone that comes and visits Philly falls in love with our town: the people, the culture, the history, the sports and the food!” she said. “I also want our athletes and volunteers to feel a sense of pride in our town and how we all came together to make the JCC Maccabi Games a successful one.”

That commitment to connection and community is rooted in Lerner’s own upbringing. A fourth-generation Philadelphian with deep roots in Jewish life, she has spent her life building relationships, creating opportunities for others and strengthening the community she proudly calls home.

Lerner’s connection to Jewish Philadelphia began at an early age. Some of her earliest memories include attending synagogue where her maternal grandfather, Cantor Harry Weinberg, served on the bimah at Beth T’filah, and attending preschool at the JCC Klein Branch, where her mother also taught Sunday school. Her family later joined Beth Sholom in Elkins Park, and Lerner continued building her Jewish identity through Jewish youth groups, Jewish Community High School at Gratz College and Hillel, where she served as president during her junior year of college.

“I feel like it is in my DNA to be involved in Jewish communal life,” Lerner shared. “I come from a family who has always had deep ties to their Jewish roots.”

Her commitment to Jewish life continued into adulthood. After college and graduate school, Lerner returned to the Philadelphia area, where she worked as an OROT teacher at Perelman Jewish Day School. When she became a mother, she became involved with JKidPhilly and gradually took on additional leadership roles within the Jewish community. Today, her family belongs to Congregation Beth Or, where her children attend Hebrew school, and she serves on the executive committee of Women of Vision, an affinity group within the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

“I only know a life connected to the Jewish community,” she said. “While it is not my whole identity, it is a very important part of it. I have always been proud to be Jewish and have never hidden that part of me. My husband and I are raising our children the same way and hope that their connection is just as deep and strong as ours is.”

The 2027 JCC Maccabi Games are being held August 1-6 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for participants aged 13-17.

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer