Beyond the Headlines: Nov. 12

Guests at the recent bar mitzvah of Gilad Shlomo Ta’ir of Netanya went home with an unusual souvenir: a glass Kiddush cup, wine, Shabbat candles and a copy of my new book about Shabbat. The items were accompanied by a note explaining what they had in common — and the deeper message the family hoped to convey.

The note read:

“The mitzvot that Gilad is now taking upon himself are God’s language of love for us. They are the precise tools He has given us to bring holiness into this world and connect with the Infinite. We wanted to give you a gift that illustrates this beautiful idea.

A glass Kiddush cup: Glass begins as ordinary sand, taken from the earth and transformed into a vessel that can be used for holiness.

Wine for Kiddush: Grapes grow from the earth and are transformed into wine. When we lift the cup and recite Kiddush, we elevate something physical, using it to connect with the Infinite.

Shabbat candles: What could be more ordinary than wax and a wick? Yet just before Shabbat, when we light the candles and recite the blessing, something extraordinary happens. The Divine light of Shabbat enters our homes and our hearts.

Sivan Rahav-Meir’s book about Shabbat: A book whose words help us discover how to bring that same light into every moment of Shabbat.

Gilad, may you always remember the tremendous power that has been placed in your hands. May you always feel how close God is to you and how deeply He loves you.”

And a personal note from me: My book about Shabbat is now being translated into English, and I’m excited that English-speaking readers will soon be able to discover its messages and bring more of the light of Shabbat into their own homes.