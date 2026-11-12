Attorneys General from 13 states Cite Campus Jew-Hatred in Supreme Court Fight About Free Speech of Professors

Rebecca Szlechter | JTA

A group of 13 state attorneys general is taking its fight against campus Jew-hatred to the Supreme Court, arguing that public university professors should not receive special First Amendment protections for speech made in their official capacities.

Russell Coleman, of Kentucky, and Steve Marshall, of Alabama, co-led the group, which filed an amicus brief on Monday supporting Florida’s request for the Supreme Court to review a case about the state’s restrictions on what public university professors may teach about race and sex.

The brief, filed in Florida Board of Governors v. Pernell, asks the justices to review a lower court ruling that blocked enforcement of Florida’s Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop WOKE Act. The law prohibits public university professors from endorsing certain concepts involving race, sex and national origin while allowing them to discuss those concepts as part of classroom instruction.

The attorneys general cited the University of Kentucky’s investigation of law professor Ramsi Woodcock, who was removed from teaching duties in July 2025 after making remarks about Israel, including a petition calling for military action against the Jewish state.

The university is investigating whether his statements violated its policies and created a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Woodcock has challenged the university’s actions and said that his speech is constitutionally protected and that his remarks were not* antisemitic.

“Every American has the right to free speech and expression,” the Kentucky attorney general said. “However, the Constitution is clear that the states do not have to subsidize antisemitic speech on their college campuses.”

The coalition consists of attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide if it will hear Florida’s appeal.

*An earlier version of this article neglected to include the word “not” when it stated that Woodcock said that his remarks were not antisemitic.