American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey presented its 2026 Community Leadership Award to Rhonda and retired Ambassador David L. Cohen Nov. 10 at Philadelphia’s Switch House. Co-chaired by Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty and University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin Mahoney, the evening featured AJC CEO Ted Deutch in conversation with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey Board President B.J. Hoffman. Pictured from left are Hoffman, AJC Regional Director Marcia Bronstein, Deutch, AJC Board Chair Mark Blaskey, Ambassador David and Rhonda Cohen, Mahoney and Hilferty.