Editorial: AIPAC Learns a Lesson

AIPAC has decided to stop endorsing political candidates and channeling contributions through its political action committee. After five years of increasingly aggressive electoral involvement, one of Washington’s most influential advocacy organizations is changing course.

It is a wise decision, and perhaps an overdue one. But its significance extends beyond campaign finance. AIPAC may finally be recognizing that the pursuit of political influence can sometimes undermine the very relationships that influence is supposed to protect.

For decades, AIPAC’s greatest strength was its ability to cultivate bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Its influence rested on relationships with elected officials, education, persuasion and the political engagement of its members.

Supporting Israel was not ordinarily a matter of accepting an organization’s endorsement or passing a particular political test.

That changed when AIPAC established its PAC and affiliated super PAC in 2022. The organization became an increasingly visible participant in congressional elections, spending heavily to support favored candidates and defeat others.

The results were mixed. AIPAC helped elect numerous supporters of Israel, but its involvement also became a campaign issue in its own right. Candidates who once welcomed its support began distancing themselves. Others discovered that rejecting AIPAC money could be a political advantage.

An organization established to strengthen support for Israel had itself become a source of political controversy.

The financial arithmetic makes the change especially sensible. According to AIPAC, its members contributed more than $90 million to candidates during the current cycle, while its PAC contributed approximately $3 million directly. Eliminating the PAC’s endorsements and fundraising portal sacrifices relatively little financial leverage while potentially reducing considerable political friction.

Of course, AIPAC is not abandoning electoral politics. Its United Democracy Project super PAC will continue spending substantial sums to influence elections. Critics will reasonably question whether the organization is changing its methods or simply making its involvement less conspicuous.

That distinction matters. If AIPAC continues treating disagreements over particular Israeli policies as grounds for political punishment or relies on overwhelming financial intervention to settle ideological disputes, its underlying problem will remain. But the decision also creates an opportunity.

AIPAC should use this moment to reconsider how it defines political success. Supporting Israel should not require agreement with every decision of an Israeli government. Nor should elected officials have to choose between maintaining their independence and demonstrating their commitment to a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

Indeed, the more support for Israel becomes associated with a particular organization, political faction or electoral campaign, the more vulnerable that support becomes when political fortunes change.

AIPAC’s mission remains important. Its members have every right to participate vigorously in American politics, and candidates who seek to undermine Israel’s security deserve serious scrutiny. But advocacy is most effective when it builds durable relationships rather than demanding demonstrations of loyalty.

The real measure of AIPAC’s success should not be how many candidates it can help elect or defeat. It should be how many elected officials, across both parties, understand the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship and are prepared to defend it on their own. That would represent something more valuable than electoral muscle: political support capable of surviving without it.