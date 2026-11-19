As I recently listened to 95-year-old Hal Linden speak inside a San Diego convention center, I was struck by how succinctly he summed up the mission that propels the pro-Israel camp. Referring to Israel’s founding in 1948, the former “Barney Miller” star said, “Something extraordinary happened … We brought our people home.”

I was one of nearly 3,000 people who heard him at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel. The setting, with mountains on one side and the sparkling blue waters of the Pacific on the other, was spectacular. But the real beauty was inside: a sea of blue and white, and a palpable excitement about Zionism and building the Jewish state.

Linden’s words get at something essential. Yes, Israel has wonderful tourist attractions, religious sites, incredible beaches and, of course, terrific food. But its most fundamental feature is that it is home, both for the Jews who live there and for Jews in the diaspora. It is a place where we feel embraced, comfortable and safe.

I travel to Israel regularly and feel a deep connection to the land and its people. Even so, it was eye-opening to hear about the monumental efforts that are underway to rebuild homes and revitalize communities devastated by the Oct. 7 attack and the war that followed, from bringing the north back to life to restoring the kibbutzim of the south. This important work is happening every day.

Israel is also a place where there is kinship that frankly cannot be replicated anywhere else. Listening to Lior Raz, the co-creator and star of the Netflix series “Fauda,” talk about his real-life Oct. 7 experience reminded me of the deep responsibility that Israelis feel for one another. Raz described how he grabbed his gun, jumped in his car and headed south to Sderot to help rescue people following Hamas’ attack. He and many others drove toward danger to help people who were technically strangers but who, in that frightening and fraught moment, were family. The TV hero turned out to be a real-life hero as well.

The scene in San Diego convinced me that when it comes to Zionism and pro-Israel advocacy, the future is bright. While there were people of all ages who gathered in support of Israel, what stood out was not just the presence of countless young American college students, but also their energy and passion. If they are any indication, the next generation of Jewish communal and pro-Israel leadership is in good, capable hands.

And while the celebration of Israel was taking place inside the convention center, a different scene unfolded outside. A couple dozen protesters marched up and down the street waving Palestinian flags, shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and accusations of genocide through their megaphones.

A couple dozen of them outside; nearly 3,000 of us inside. Their shouts didn’t enrage me — they energized me. It was a reminder that championing Israel, building Israel and supporting Israel isn’t an option. It’s an obligation.

When it comes to Israel, we cannot allow complacency to replace advocacy and action.

Israel is an inspiring tale of resilience and perseverance. It is a story we must keep telling, and whose next chapter we must help write.

Israel’s economy is strong. Its military is strong. Its people are strong. But we can’t take any of that for granted, not while there are people who want to tear Israel down and tear us down as Jews. Antisemitism and anti-Israel hostility should not discourage us. They should spur us to act. Whether it’s visiting Israel, volunteering or supporting the Jewish state, we all must do our part. Don’t sit on the sidelines and expect others to step up for Israel. Pick at least one thing that you can do to make a difference and see it through.

Zionism is a lofty ideal — it’s a deep-seated conviction we have that amplifies our love of Israel and our enduring commitment to sustaining our statehood in our ancestral Jewish homeland.

Linden was right: Something extraordinary happened in 1948. As stewards of the Zionist dream, we have a duty to champion the Jewish state and not be deterred in our noble mission. The future of our homeland and our people depends on it.

N. Aaron Troodler is an award-winning journalist who serves as consulting editor for Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. He is also a principal at Red Apple Strategies, a strategic communications consulting firm.