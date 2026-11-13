D’var Torah: A Memorable Night on Bograshov Street

Rabbi Jason Bonder

This week’s Torah portion is Toldot: Genesis 25:19 — 28:9

On a chilly evening in the fall of 2013, my wife, Rina, and I sat down at HaPizza Cafe on Bograshov Street in Tel Aviv.

Earlier that day, Rina’s cousin, Yonatan, had picked us up from Ben Gurion Airport and helped us make the initial arrangements with our landlord. I still remember sitting down to sign our lease and realizing that the only Hebrew word for “contract” that came to mind was ketubah.

I learned then and there that a ketubah was a particular kind of contract: the marriage contract, like the one Rina and I had signed two years earlier. The word I needed for the document before me was the modern Hebrew word, chozeh.

And so began a wonderful year of Hebrew immersion as I continued my rabbinic studies and Rina generously put her life on hold to spend the year with me in Tel Aviv.

With the lease signed, our landlord wished us luck. Yonatan made sure we had his number, though we had not yet picked up our Israeli SIM cards. Yes, there was a time when using your cell phone abroad meant putting a different little piece inside it.

After our long journey, I lay down for a few minutes. Naturally, those few minutes became a few hours. We both fell asleep, and when we woke up it was evening.

Rina and I ventured across the street to a restaurant called HaPizza. While the pizza was, unsurprisingly, the main attraction, something else immediately caught our attention: the wonderful smell of soup.

“What is it that smells so good?” we asked our waitress.

“Adashim,” she answered. Lentils.

We each ordered a bowl, then followed up with another question: “Yesh lachem Wi-Fi?” Do you have Wi-Fi?

She smiled and gave us the password.

In another part of the world, in another language, this would be an unremarkable story. Two tired travelers sign a lease, take a nap, order soup and connect to the internet.

But Israel is a remarkable place. And the rebirth of Hebrew as a modern spoken language is nothing short of a miracle.

Every year, when I read Parashat Toldot, I find myself reliving that very long day.

The portion begins with Isaac and Rebecca, a married couple building a family (who knows, maybe they signed a ketubah too). Soon we meet their sons, Esau and Jacob. Esau returns from the field, famished, and asks for some of the red stew Jacob is cooking. The Torah tells us what was in the pot: adashim. Lentils.

The same word. Thousands of years later, it is still on the menu in Israel.

Then there is Jacob’s name, Yaakov. He enters the world following his brother, grasping Esau’s heel. Today, to follow someone, including on social media, is la’akov. The ancient root lives on, helping us describe something the biblical writers could never have imagined.

A marriage contract, a bowl of soup and an internet connection were somehow all woven into the most ordinary moments of our first day in Israel, and it means that the reverse is also true. That when I encounter these ancient Hebrew words in the portion, I can relive a core memory in my life. The Torah transports me back thousands of years, and only a little over a decade, all at once.

We, the Jewish people, and our family and friends who love us, have endured challenges these past few years unlike any we have faced in decades. But Toldot reminds me that we also live in a miraculous time. We can open an ancient scroll and recognize the language of a living people. Our people. Am Yisrael.

Later in the portion, God renews the promise made to Abraham, telling Isaac that his descendants will be as numerous as the stars of heaven.

When I read about that promise, I think of that first night in Tel Aviv that I shared with Rina, walking beneath the starlit sky between our apartment and the delicious restaurant on Bograshov Street, and I am reminded that all of us are living out that promise.

Rabbi Jason Bonder is the senior rabbi of Congregation Beth Or. Previously, he served as the congregation’s associate rabbi for six years. Rabbi Bonder is married to Rina Lebovitz. They have two children, Mark and Sophie.