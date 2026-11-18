By Leslie Feldman

Old York Road Temple-Beth Am recently appointed Hadar Boord as its new education and engagement director, bringing to the congregation an educator whose professional experience, Israeli background and commitment to meaningful Jewish learning offer a fresh perspective on the future of Jewish education and community engagement.

Boord joins Beth Am at a particularly significant time for Jewish communities, as congregations continue to navigate the challenges of a post-pandemic world and the profound impact of Oct. 7 on Jewish identity, education and the relationship with Israel.

For Rabbi Robert S. Leib, finding the right person for the position meant identifying an experienced Jewish educator who could lead the congregation’s supplementary Reform religious school with both professional expertise and sensitivity to the moment.

“We were looking for a seasoned, respected Jewish educator who could effectively lead a supplementary, suburban Reform religious school in a post-pandemic, post-Oct. 7 world with great care, skill and insight,” Leib explained.

The search process began with a Zoom interview between Boord, who was living in Israel at the time, Leib, and the congregation’s cantor. The initial conversation left a strong impression.

“We were immediately impressed by her pedagogic knowledge and intellectual abilities, notwithstanding her professional background in the area of instructional design and curricula development,” Rabbi Leib said.

Boord’s professional background encompasses instructional design, special education, curriculum development and educational technology. Her experience working with students with diverse learning needs has shaped her educational philosophy, which emphasizes understanding each learner as an individual and creating opportunities for learning that are accessible, engaging and relevant.

Beth Am’s approach to Jewish education was a particularly important factor in her decision to join the congregation.

“What attracted me to Beth Am was its emphasis on helping children develop their identities, explore Jewish values, ask questions, and discover what Judaism means to them, rather than simply learning facts and traditions,” Boord said.

She added that this philosophy closely reflects her own belief that meaningful education begins with understanding the individual student and helping each learner find a personal connection to what is being taught.

In her new position, Boord’s responsibilities extend beyond the classroom. She oversees Mensch Lab, Beth Am’s educational program, including curriculum development, faculty support and the creation of learning experiences for students and families.

She is also involved in teen engagement, with an emphasis on encouraging young people to remain connected to Jewish life beyond their b’nai mitzvah.

Her work also includes strengthening the congregation’s broader community life through programming, volunteer opportunities and initiatives that bring together congregants of different ages and backgrounds.

Boord has already begun a comprehensive review of the congregation’s educational materials, communication systems and faculty training.

Rabbi Leib believes one of her most distinctive contributions will be her ability to bring together different perspectives on Jewish identity and Israel.

“What makes Boord different is her unique ability — as an Israeli with American roots — to bring a fresh and personal perspective to the very challenging task of presenting an ‘Israel-centric’ narrative within the context of our Mensch Lab,” he added.

For Boord, the opportunity is about more than developing a strong educational program. It is also about creating connections between people and helping Jewish life remain relevant and meaningful across generations.

“My first priority is to get to know the children, families and wider congregation, listen to their ideas and understand what matters to them. I believe the best programs grow from the people they are meant to serve,” she said.

She hopes to develop learning experiences within Mensch Lab that spark curiosity, encourage questions, build friendships across generations and help children recognize how Jewish values and traditions connect to their everyday lives.

Beyond the classroom, she envisions the synagogue as a place where families, teens and adults can come together, form friendships and share meaningful experiences.

“I see the synagogue not only as a place for worship and education, but also as a place where friendships form, families support one another and people share meaningful experiences,” Boord added.

Her commitment to Jewish education is also deeply personal. Since moving to the United States, she has developed an even greater appreciation for the role Jewish communities play in preserving culture, identity and a sense of belonging.

“Moving to the United States has given me a new appreciation for the role Jewish communities play in preserving culture, identity and a sense of belonging. It’s something that matters not only for children growing up outside Israel, but for adults as well,” she explained.

For Boord and her family, joining Beth Am also represents an opportunity to build a new life and become part of a community.

“I’m fortunate that my work gives me the opportunity not only to help others find their place in the Jewish community, but also to find my own,” she said.

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer.