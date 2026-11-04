8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish Philly: Nov. 7-12

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish Philly, from a Havdalah and hayride to an Ethiopian soul concert in honor of Sigd.
4SATURDAY, NOV. 7
HAVDALAH & A HAYRIDE
Join The Sandbox: Congregations of Bucks County for an interactive havdalah service, hayrides and s’mores by the firepit. Bring your own beverages. Participating synagogues include Beth El, Brothers of Israel, Kehilat Hanahar, Kol Emet, Ohev Shalom, Temple Judea and Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County. 5:45-8 p.m. Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley. Free for guests younger than 3; $5. tinyurl.com/542sf687.
3SUNDAY, NOV. 8
MAHJONG FOR A CAUSE
Join Society Hill Synagogue for a morning of American mahjong open play, brunch and community while supporting the fight against food insecurity by SHS and The NeighborHub, which provides meals to 150 families each week. All playing levels are welcome, though participants must already know how to play American mahjong. Admission includes brunch and a raffle ticket. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Society Hill Synagogue. $36-$54. tinyurl.com/27bmvsy3.
JUDAIC CLAY ART WORKSHOP
Women and girls are invited to create a mosaic clay art piece to adorn their home. Choose your own design; no artistic experience necessary. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chabad of Doylestown. $50. tinyurl.com/3anpwyrz.
SIGD CONCERT: ETHIOPIAN SOUL & FUNK
Join The Weitzman for an evening of live music with Gili Yalo, one of Israel’s most distinctive contemporary musicians. With his full band behind him, Gili blends psychedelic, soul, funk, jazz and roots music together, combining the musical traditions of Israel and Ethiopia. Gili sings in Amharic, Hebrew and English, embodying the journey he and his family made from East Africa to Israel during Operation Moses in 1984. 7 p.m. The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $25-$40. theweitzman.org/events/gili-yalo-sigd-secret-chord-concerts.
2TUESDAY, NOV. 10
TALK ABOUT THE ELECTION WITH MATT KERBEL
Take a look at the midterm elections. What happened and why? Hear from Matthew R. Kerbel, professor emeritus at Villanova University, where he taught political science for 36 years. He runs a small independent media organization with political activist Chris Bowers. His 10th book, “Democracy on the Edge,” was published in August. Matt is a graduate of the University of Michigan, a former radio news reporter and TV writer for PBS. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Kaiserman JCC. $15. phillyjcc.com/event/nov-election.
FAMILYMATTERS CENTER GRAND OPENING
Join Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options’ FamilyMatters for the grand opening of the Linda & Don Brodie FamilyMatters Center in King of Prussia. The center offers intensive family strengthening services, respite, child enrichment programs, support groups and supervised visitation for families in the greater Philadelphia area. 6-8 p.m. familymattersnetwork.org.
JEWISH FOOD IN JEWISH TRADITION
If there’s one thing Jewish tradition knows how to do, it’s bring people together around the table. But why does food play such a central role in Jewish life? And how has Jewish food shaped, and been shaped by, modern Judaism? Come ready for meaningful discussion and, of course, plenty of tasting along the way. Dinner will be served. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Weitzman Museum. $10. tribe12.org/event/jewishly-speaking-food-in-jewish-tradition.
1THURSDAY, NOV. 12
JFRE’S 14TH ANNUAL LEGENDS & LEADERS
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s prominent real estate networking event of the year includes networking and hearing from some of the best and brightest in the Philadelphia real estate industry. 7:30-10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Alan Lepore at alepore@jewishphilly.org.