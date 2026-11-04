8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish Philly: Nov. 7-12

MAHJONG FOR A CAUSE

Join Society Hill Synagogue for a morning of American mahjong open play, brunch and community while supporting the fight against food insecurity by SHS and The NeighborHub, which provides meals to 150 families each week. All playing levels are welcome, though participants must already know how to play American mahjong. Admission includes brunch and a raffle ticket. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Society Hill Synagogue. $36-$54. tinyurl.com/27bmvsy3.

JUDAIC CLAY ART WORKSHOP

Women and girls are invited to create a mosaic clay art piece to adorn their home. Choose your own design; no artistic experience necessary. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chabad of Doylestown. $50. tinyurl.com/3anpwyrz.

SIGD CONCERT: ETHIOPIAN SOUL & FUNK

Join The Weitzman for an evening of live music with Gili Yalo, one of Israel’s most distinctive contemporary musicians. With his full band behind him, Gili blends psychedelic, soul, funk, jazz and roots music together, combining the musical traditions of Israel and Ethiopia. Gili sings in Amharic, Hebrew and English, embodying the journey he and his family made from East Africa to Israel during Operation Moses in 1984. 7 p.m. The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $25-$40. theweitzman.org/events/gili-yalo-sigd-secret-chord-concerts.