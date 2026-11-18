Explore these upcoming events in Jewish Philly, from a Shabbat sing-along to an Argentinian dinner.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

SHABBAT SING-ALONG

Join musician Amalia Stadlin for a joyful, interactive song circle featuring familiar and new Jewish, Hebrew and folk songs, woven with sweet stories and teachings, as part of Amalia’s bat mitzvah project. This sing-along is especially welcome to seniors, but open to all. No fancy voices needed, just your presence. Sweet treats will be served. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Kaiserman JCC. phillyjcc.com/event/nov-sing

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

MONTHLY SHABBAT DINNER: ARGENTINIAN FOOD

Join Tribe 12 for its monthly Shabbat gathering for Jewish 20s and 30s in the area. Amanda visited Argentina in August with JDC Entwine, and she is excited to talk about her experiences. This Shabbat features resources from JDC Entwine and is presented as part of its Global Shabbat series. Light Shabbat candles, take part in a shared meal and enjoy the peace of welcoming Shabbat with each other. Dinner is vegetarian and served buffet style. 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $10. tribe12.org/event/monthly-shabbat-dinner-24

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

TOT CONCERT WITH JASON MESCHES

This tot concert is perfect for preschoolers, kindergarteners and their siblings. Join Temple Sholom for an evening of song and dance with renowned Los Angeles-based musician Jason Mesches. Light snacks will follow. All donations benefit the Cantor Patrice Kaplan Sacred Music Fund. 5-6 p.m. Temple Sholom. Suggested donation of $18/family. templesholominbroomall.shulcloud.com/form/preschoolconcert

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

FAMILY NIGHT OUT

Join Lubavitch of Bucks County for a night of fun. Enjoy pizza, Jewish arts and crafts and a family Havdalah ceremony. 6:45 p.m. Glazier Jewish Center. $50/family. jewishcenter.info/familynight

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

HANUKKAH HAPPENING

Join BZBI for Chanukah-themed crafts and activities, face painting, shopping and food. Bring your family and friends, get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a morning of holiday fun. Each wristband includes access to all crafts, games and special activities. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. $20-$25. bzbi.org/event/hanukkah-happening-2

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

SAFE MONEY INVESTING

When it comes to financial planning in our retirement years, many of us want to know how to make the most of our existing funds without taking unnecessary risk, while still adjusting for higher costs. Together, explore post-retirement investing topics including funding long-term care, creating reliable income, managing taxes on withdrawals, protecting against inflation, reviewing estate plans and deciding when an investment strategy may need to change. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Shir Ami. shirami.org/event/safe-money-investing-with-jerry-gross-charters-financial-consultant.html

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

MINI MITZVAH BALL

Join Congregation Kol Emet for a night of community fun for kindergarteners through fifth graders. Enjoy a pasta dinner, dancing and games and ice cream. Bring canned goods to donate. 6:30-8:30 p.m. kolemet.shulcloud.com/event/mini-mitzvah-ball-dance-party-11.25.26.html

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

MEN’S BREAKFAST & LEARN

Join the Bensalem Jewish Outreach Center for a holiday learning program featuring a breakfast spread, followed by an in-depth learning session. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Bensalem Jewish Outreach Center. Register via email at Daniel@bensalemoutreach.org