When third-generation descendants meet, they often create powerful connections, according to 3G Philly President Stacy Seltzer. Sometimes those connections are “darker” and more “fearful.” 3Gs can bond over the discovery that they feel “eerie” in a crowded train car or that they find themselves looking for an exit plan when stuck in a crowded room, the result of intergenerational trauma. But more happily, sometimes they discover that their grandparents lived on the same street or in the same town, bringing them closer to each other and to their shared past.

“This is such a beautiful connection that our grandparents are from this same town,” the Blue Bell resident explained by way of example.

This is why 3G Philly is all about connection: connecting third-generation descendants of Holocaust survivors not only with each other but also with their past and their community.

After creating 3GNY and then Boston 3G, Seltzer established 3G Philly in 2021 and found interest in the organization increased after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“After Oct. 7, so many people have said, ‘I want to be more connected. I find this connection to my Judaism, to my ancestors, and I see what is happening in the world; and I really want to build on that connection, and I want to find people that are similar to me,’” she explained as the motivating force among those who flocked to 3G Philly programs.

The group’s growth led the Tiferet Bet Israel congregant to create the new position of community engagement and operations coordinator, a position filled by Rena Klein.

Klein, who lives in Ambler and attends Congregation Beth Or, said that she was inspired to look for a job in the Jewish world after hearing a speech about antisemitism at an event for children of Holocaust survivors that moved her profoundly. She said while Judaism informs her personal life in a deeply meaningful way, she now wanted to bring that meaning into her work life as well. So, despite being employed at a Quaker preschool at the time, she scrolled through JewishJobs.com and found the position advertised.

Not only did the job description seem like the right fit, but Klein also had a personal connection with Seltzer. She had attended 3G Philly events in the past, and her husband had been part of the organization.

“It just seemed, as they say, it seemed like bashert [destined],” she said.

“It is very meaningful to me to be able to bring those two sides of my life together and really feel passionate about what I’m helping this wonderful organization do,” she added.

Klein’s husband is a 3G, and Holocaust remembrance plays a huge role in the life of her family. Her children were lucky enough to know their great-grandfather, whom they visited often while he was alive.

“Thank God [my husband’s] grandparents were still around, and we would visit them all the time,” she said. “My daughters are very aware of our family’s history, and it’s always present in the family. We talk about his grandfather. We talk about his grandfather’s family.”

One of her daughters twinned with her great-grandfather’s sister, who died in the Holocaust, for her bat mitzvah, and another daughter will do the same with another relative for her upcoming bat mitzvah this spring.

The job at 3G Philly has indeed proved meaningful. For example, for the Light It Up Yellow initiative to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Klein said she reached out to the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to ask them to join the initiative — and indeed, they agreed to illuminate the bridge in yellow on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“That was just a little personal thrill for me. Like, yay! I got to do something that people are really going to see,” she said.

The connections also reach the fourth generation, and Seltzer gave an example she found particularly poignant. After speaking to schoolchildren about her grandfather’s experiences during the Holocaust, the children were wonderstruck.

She said the children came up to her after her presentation and said, “Can we just touch you? Can we get your autograph? What you just shared with us was so moving, and it meant so much to be able to understand. We learn about World War II, but we’ve never met someone that was connected to that experience.”

But it didn’t end there — later, parents sent Seltzer messages to inform her that the learning continued at home, the next morning, when they crowded around the breakfast table to watch YouTube videos to learn more about the subject.

“There’s the connection between peers, between each other, and there’s this really beautiful connection with the community to be able to educate and to be able to share,” she said. “These are real people, real experiences. This really happened.”